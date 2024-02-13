Governor Mills Signs Bipartisan Legislation to Grant Subpoena Power to Independent Commission

MAINE, February 13 - Back to current news.

February 13, 2024



Authority immediately granted to the Independent Commission upon Governor's signature

Shortly after the Legislature passed it, Governor Janet Mills today signed into law bipartisan legislation immediately granting the power of subpoena to the Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston.

The bipartisan legislation, introduced late last month by Governor Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey and approved unanimously by the Legislature today, authorizes the Independent Commission to obtain documents and compel witness testimony as it conducts its work to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the October 25, 2023 mass shootings in Lewiston.

Because the legislation earned the two-thirds support required from each chamber to be enacted as an emergency measure, the law took effect upon Governor's signature.

"With my signature, the bill is now law, and the Independent Commission now has the power of subpoena," said Governor Janet Mills. "I thank the Legislature for working with the Attorney General and me to deliver the Independent Commission the authority it needs to conduct a thorough examination of the facts surrounding the tragedy in Lewiston."

The bipartisan legislation was sponsored by all four of Maine's Legislative leaders €“ Senate President Troy Jackson, Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross, Senate Minority Leader Trey Stewart, and House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham.

Governor Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey established the Independent Commission in November 2023 and pledged that they would do everything possible (PDF) to ensure the body had the resources and powers necessary to fully discharge its responsibilities.

In November, the Independent Commission formally requested assistance to obtain subpoena power from the Legislature. In response, the Governor and Attorney General Frey announced that they supported the request and would prepare legislation for consideration by the Legislature.

More information about the Independent Commission and its work to examine the facts around the October 25 shootings can be found on the Commission's website.