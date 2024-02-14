Submit Release
B2Gold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results – Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

Participants may register for the conference call here: registration link. Upon registering, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call. Participants may also dial in using the numbers below:

  • Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610
  • All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340

The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in the U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-6413, replay access code 0672. All other callers: +1 (604) 638-9010, replay access code 0672.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, a mine under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

“Clive T. Johnson”
President and Chief Executive Officer


For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Michael McDonald 
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
+1 604-681-8371 
investor@b2gold.com

Cherry DeGeer
Director, Corporate Communications
+1 604-681-8371
investor@b2gold.com

