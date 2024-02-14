PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release

February 13, 2024 Cayetano scolds DFA, DMW for not standing up for diplomat Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday scolded officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) for not standing up for a diplomat who had been accused by a newspaper of benefiting from a scam victimizing OFWs in Italy. "If this was a demolition job, bakit kayo sa DFA at (Department of) Migrant Workers, 'di kayo nagsasalita para sa empleyado niyo," the independent senator said at the February 13, 2024 hearing of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers on massive illegal recruitment schemes. Cayetano, who served as Foreign Affairs Secretary in 2017-2018, was referring to Elmer Cato, Consul General of the Philippines in Milan, who had been reported by a newspaper in the Philippines as shielding the owners of an immigration consultancy firm being investigated for defrauding Filipino job applicants in Italy. Cato, who according to DFA Undersecretary Eduardo Jose de Vega was cleared of wrongdoing by the DFA, filed 17 counts of cyber libel against the news outlet last month. According to media reports, Cato's complaint stemmed from a series of news reports and commentary that accused him of "dereliction of duty and corruption for supposedly sitting on the complaints of Filipinos who claim to have been defrauded by the Filipino-owned Alpha Assistenza SRL." Cayetano, however, said the issue has already tainted not just Cato but the DFA and the DMW because the two agencies left the matter unaddressed publicly even though the diplomat had been cleared of the accusation. "What's my main point? Tiwala sa gobyerno. Nawawalan yung OFW ng tiwala sa gobyerno dahil sa nangyayaring ganito," he said. Cayetano said when he was Foreign Affairs Secretary, he instructed Cato, whom he had appointed Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy, to immediately answer the media whenever there were issues being raised against ambassadors, consul generals, and other officials. "Kung tama sila (media), don't let it fester. Nabubuo 'yung public opinion ng tao eh," he said. Cayetano said the DFA needs to stand up for its own diplomats because such issues can overshadow the situation of OFWs, which should always be the priority. "Takot masyado sa media. Tayuan niyo naman 'pag tama 'yung mga tao niyo," he said. "This is DFA ha, hindi si Elmer Cato ang pinag-uusapan natin dito. Ang pinag-uusapan natin dito, mukha ng Pilipinas sa ibang bansa," he added. Cayetano, pinagsabihan ang DFA, DMW sa hindi pagtanggol sa diplomat Pinagsabihan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang mga opisyal ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) nitong Martes dahil hindi aniya ipinagtanggol nga mga ahensyang ito ang isang diplomat na inakusahan ng isang pahayagan na nakinabang sa scam na nambibiktima ng mga OFW sa Italy. "If this was a demolition job, bakit kayo sa DFA at (Department of) Migrant Workers, 'di kayo nagsasalita para sa empleyado niyo," wika ng independent senator sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers noong February 13, 2024 hinggil sa malawakang illegal recruitment schemes. Ang tinutukoy ni Cayetano, na nagsilbing Foreign Affairs Secretary noong 2017-2018, ay si Elmer Cato, Consul General ng Pilipinas sa Milan, na iniulat ng isang pahayagan sa Pilipinas na diumano ay pinoprotektahan ang mga may-ari ng isang immigration consultancy firm na nandadaya sa mga aplikanteng Pilipino sa Italya. Ayon kay DFA Undersecretary Eduardo Jose de Vega, lumabas sa imbestigasyon ng department na walang kasalanan si Cato. Nagsampa na ng 17 counts ng cyber libel si Cato laban sa news outlet noong isang buwan. Ayon sa mga ulat, ang reklamo ni Cato ay nagmula sa mga balita at komentaryong nag-akusa sa kanya ng pagiging 'pabaya sa tungkulin' at 'tiwali' kaugnayan sa mga reklamo ng mga Pilipinong nabiktima ng Alpha Assistenza SRL, isang kumpanyang pagmamay-ari rin ng kapwa Pilipino. Sinabi ni Cayetano na ang isyu ay sumira hindi lamang sa reputasyon ni Cato kundi pati na rin sa DFA at DMW dahil hindi ito agad niresolba ng mga ahensya kahit pinawalang-sala naman na ang diplomat mula sa akusasyon. "What's my main point? Tiwala sa gobyerno. Nawawalan yung OFW ng tiwala sa gobyerno dahil sa nangyayaring ganito," wika ni Cayetano. Sinabi ni Cayetano na noong Foreign Affairs Secretary siya, inutusan niya si Cato, na itinalaga niya bilang Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy, na sagutin agad ang media tuwing may mga isyu laban sa mga ambassador, consul general, at iba pang opisyal. "Kung tama sila (media), don't let it fester. Nabubuo 'yung public opinion ng tao eh," aniya. Idiniin ni Cayetano na kailangang ipagtanggol ng DFA ang mga diplomat nito dahil ang ganitong mga isyu ay maaaring sumapaw sa isyu may kinalaman sa OFW, na dapat aniyay laging maging prayoridad. "Takot masyado sa media. Tayuan niyo naman 'pag tama 'yung mga tao niyo," sabi niya. "This is DFA ha, hindi si Elmer Cato ang pinag-uusapan natin dito. Ang pinag-uusapan natin dito, mukha ng Pilipinas sa ibang bansa," dagdag pa niya.