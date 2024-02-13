Vislink Appoints Adrian Lambert as Vice President of Marketing

Seasoned Marketing Veteran Will Lead Strategic Initiatives to Fuel the Company’s Ambitious Growth Plans

Mt. Olive, NJ, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, today announced the appointment of Adrian Lambert as its new Vice President of Marketing. In this role, he will lead all strategic marketing planning and operations for Vislink to support the Company's ambitious growth plans.

Adrian Lambert is a strategic marketing leader with over 20 years of experience successfully scaling international private and publicly listed companies in the technology and manufacturing sectors. Lambert joins Vislink from cloud video editing leader Blackbird, where he built the brand from scratch and collaboratively led rapid global growth for the business. The Marketing Leaders’ Power Book 2022 ranked him among the top media technology marketers globally. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and a Science graduate of the University of Newcastle in the UK.

Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink, stated, “Adrian is a recognized marketing professional whose previous success in scaling video, aerospace, and defense businesses will be invaluable to elevating our marketing efforts, augmenting the Vislink brand presence, and accelerating our growth.”

Adrian Lambert said, “I am pleased to join Vislink at an exciting time in the Company’s history. I look forward to executing impactful marketing strategies that reinforce Vislink as a leader in Mil/Gov and Live Production sectors and help drive the business to even greater heights.”

Note on Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the Company’s strategy, new hires, future operations, future revenues, growth, profitability results, and financial position, risks of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, projected expenses, prospects, plans including footprint and technology asset consolidations, objectives of management, new capabilities, product and solutions launches including AI-assisted and 5G streaming technologies, expected contract values, projected pipeline sales opportunities and transactions in our sales pipeline, Q4 cash collection and revenue from late Q3 orders, acquisitions integration including the recently acquired BMS assets, cost savings, and expected market opportunities across the Company’s operating segments including the live event production market, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund the Company’s operations and any statements regarding future results are forward-looking statements. Vislink may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions, or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vislink’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2023, and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC from time to time.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions—enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

VISL@gateway-grp.com