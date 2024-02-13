31st circuit commission announces nominees for Taylor associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission conducted one day of public hearings, interviewed eight applicants, and selected a panel of three nominees for the vacancy in the position of associate circuit judge in Greene County (31st Judicial Circuit) created by the appointment of the Honorable Nathan Taylor to a circuit judgeship. The nominees are:









The commission believes these three candidates, chosen from a field of qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. The nominees received votes as follows: Callaway received five votes, Fuhrman received five votes, and Westermann received three votes.





The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge.





The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Jack Goodman of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, and is composed of attorneys Deborah Dodge and Kurt Larson and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred McQueary.









Note: Links to the nominees' application materials typically are disabled after the governor makes his appointment.





Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811



