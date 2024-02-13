Decedent Identified* MPD Investigates a Hit and Run Traffic Fatality Involving a Scooter

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a hit and run traffic crash that resulted in the death of a man.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Friday, February 9, 2024, at approximately 10:03 p.m., a vehicle and a scooter were traveling westbound on the Whitney Young Memorial Bridge, in the center lane. The vehicle struck the back of a scooter.

The scooter was occupied by two men. Both men were thrown from the scooter and were ejected into the roadway. While in the roadway, the passenger of the scooter was struck by a second vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the scooter was taken to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Both striking vehicles fled the scene without rendering aid or identifying themselves.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Diego Rodriguez-Florez, of no fixed address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24020977