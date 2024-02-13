Submit Release
Navios South American Logistics Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter 2023 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call & Webcast: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 am ET

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios South American Logistics Inc. ("Navios Logistics") announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Logistics' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The Company will report results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Logistics website at www.navioslogistics.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:
Call Date/Time: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Logistics Q4 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1. 800.579.2543
International Dial In: +1.785.424.1789
Conference ID: NSALQ423

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:
US Replay Dial In: +1.888.566.0158
International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.9189

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Logistics website, www.navioslogistics.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios South American Logistics Inc.

Navios South American Logistics Inc. is one of the largest infrastructure and logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America, focusing on the Hidrovia region river system, the main navigable river system in the region, and on cabotage trades along the southeastern coast of South America. Navios Logistics serves the storage and marine transportation needs of its petroleum, agricultural and mining customers through its port terminals, river barge and coastal cabotage operations. For more information about Navios Logistics, please visit its website: www.navioslogistics.com.

IR Contact
Phone: +1 212-906-8646
Email: investors@navios-logistics.com 


