Unravel the secrets of fly tying at Busch Conservation area class Feb. 23

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Tying flies may look complex or intimidating at first, but the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a free, hands-on opportunity to learn this skill. Anglers won’t want to miss out on the amazing trout fishing opportunities in Ozark streams state trout parks in Missouri this spring.

MDC is holding a Beginner Fly Tying class Friday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. The class is open to anyone age 13 years and up. It will teach all the basics of fly fishing needed to give participants a firm foundation from which to grow their skills.

“Have you always wanted to learn how to make your own flies but just weren’t sure where to start? Join us at the MDC Regional Office classroom for a workshop on fly tying with step-by-step instruction,” said MDC Naturalist, Sabrins Hansen.

MDC will provide all equipment and materials to create multiple types of flies. MDC instructors will use a document camera projected on two large video screens to show close-ups of the process for the whole class. Participants will have the chance to get a thorough view as instructors demonstrate several different types of flies during the class. Each student will have their own materials, vice, and workspace to follow along and practice tying their own flies.

“While this program is geared towards beginners, people of all skill levels are welcome,” Hansen said.

Beginner Fly Tying is a free class, however advanced registration online is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/475.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94.

