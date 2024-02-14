Emmanuel Insurance Announces New Chapter with Change in Ownership, Is Now Woman-Owned
Emmanuel Insurance is delighted to announce the appointment of Sophia Kyriakodis, Certified Insurance Counselor, as the new owner and leader of the agency.
This opportunity not only allows me to carry forward our family's legacy but also represents a powerful symbol of progress within the insurance industry.”LOWER GWYNEDD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmanuel Insurance, a respected and longstanding insurance provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Sophia Kyriakodis, Certified Insurance Counselor, as the new owner and leader of the agency. As a family-owned business for 17 years, Emmanuel Insurance has built a strong reputation for providing exceptional insurance solutions and personalized service to its clients. This change in ownership signifies a strategic decision to embrace the immense talent, vision, and expertise Sophia brings to the table.
Sophia Kyriakodis is an accomplished professional with 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. Her extensive background in commercial coverage knowledge, business operations, and proven leadership skills make her an ideal candidate to guide Emmanuel Insurance into a new era of growth and success.
With this ownership transition, Emmanuel Insurance becomes one of the few insurance agencies in the industry to have a female owner at the helm. According to a 2023 study done by the research team at Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance’s Agent for the Future, only 29% of the agencies surveyed were women-owned. With this appointment, Emmanuel Insurance is excited to recognize the significant contributions women make to the insurance sector.
In her new role, Sophia will build upon the agency's rich heritage and continue to prioritize the core values of integrity, exceptional customer service, and community involvement. She plans to leverage her industry expertise and fresh perspectives to enhance the agency's offerings, streamline operations, and develop innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients in the digital age. In addition, Sophia’s commitment to charitable contributions will continue to remain at the forefront of the agency’s mission and vision.
“I am incredibly honored and thrilled to take on the role of CEO and continue to lead our agency with a focus on living our motto, ‘We are family and we will protect yours’.” Our family was and remains our dedicated team of employees, who aim to treat our clients and business associates with integrity, dignity, and respect,” Sophia stated. “This opportunity not only allows me to carry forward our family's legacy but also represents a powerful symbol of progress within the insurance industry. I am excited to lead with passion, and a deep commitment to serving our clients and community. Together, we will embark on a journey of growth, innovation, and continued excellence, ensuring that our agency remains a trusted partner for our valued clients for generations to come.”
More information about Emmanuel Insurance and the insurance products and services they offer can be found on the company website at www.emmanuelins.com.
About Emmanuel Insurance:
Emmanuel Insurance is an insurance agency that has been serving individuals, families, and businesses for over seventeen years. With a commitment to personalized service and comprehensive coverage, Emmanuel Insurance has established itself as a trusted partner in the insurance industry. Their team of experienced professionals takes the time to understand each client's unique needs and provides tailored insurance solutions to protect what matters most. Whether it's auto, home, life, or business insurance, Emmanuel Insurance offers a wide range of products from top-rated insurance carriers. Their dedication to excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction has earned them a top-rated reputation among their customers and in the communities they serve. With Emmanuel Insurance, clients can have peace of mind knowing they have a reliable and knowledgeable team on their side, ready to navigate the complexities of insurance and provide reliable guidance every step of the way.
About Sophia Kyriakodis, CIC:
Sophia Kyriakodis is an accomplished insurance professional with 20 years of experience in the industry. Her expertise spans many industries including, hospitality, construction, real estate development, wholesalers, and manufacturing. She is recognized for her strong leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to driving positive change within the insurance industry. As the new owner of Emmanuel Insurance, she is poised to lead the agency into a new era of success, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
