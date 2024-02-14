Emmanuel Insurance Announces New Chapter with Change in Ownership, Is Now Woman-Owned

Sophia Kyriakodis, Certified Insurance Counselor, and new owner of Emmanuel Insurance Emmanuel Insurance logo

Emmanuel Insurance is delighted to announce the appointment of Sophia Kyriakodis, Certified Insurance Counselor, as the new owner and leader of the agency.

This opportunity not only allows me to carry forward our family's legacy but also represents a powerful symbol of progress within the insurance industry.” — Sophia Kyriakodis, Certified Insurance Counselor