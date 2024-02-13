Submit Release
Volunteerism by school counsellors highlighted for close of national school counselling week

(EMU) Basseterre, St. Kitts (Tuesday, February 13, 2024) The observance of National School Counselling week ended on Friday, February 09 with service of volunteerism to both Ade’s Place and the Cardin Home.

Mrs. Sasha Gay McDermott, Guidance Counsellor Coordinator, Ministry of Education expressed.

“We are here at Ade’s Place celebrating School Counselling Week. As we come to the final day in our celebration, we are here volunteering to assist in terms of preparing the grounds for a vegetable garden and doing a bit of painting. We are handing over some seedlings that will be planted in their vegetable garden that they can utilize in their meals.”

The week was recognized under the theme “School Counselling: Standards Based, Student Focused”.

