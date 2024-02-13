Submit Release
Nominations Open 2024 Outstanding Biology Teacher Award

The National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) has opened nominations for the 2024 Outstanding Biology Teacher Award! Every year, the Outstanding Biology Teacher Award (OBTA) program attempts to recognize an outstanding biology educator (grades 7-12 only) in each of the 50 states; Washington, DC; Puerto Rico, Canada; and overseas territories.

Candidates for this award do not have to be National Association of Biology Teachers members, but they must have at least three years of public, private, or parochial school teaching experience. A major portion of the nominee’s career must have been devoted to teaching biology/life science, and candidates are judged on their teaching ability and experience, cooperativeness in the school and community, and student-teacher relationships.

Outstanding Biology Teacher Award recipients are special guests of Carolina Biology Supply Company at the Honors Luncheon held at the National Association of Biology Teachers Professional Development Conference, receive gift certificates from Carolina Biological Supply Company, resources from other sponsors, award certificates, and complimentary one-year membership from the National Association of Biology Teachers.

Submit your nomination here. The deadline to submit nominations is March 1, 2024.

For more information about the Outstanding Biology Teacher Award, please contact Ken Vencile, Maine Outstanding Biology Teacher Award Director at ken.vencile@fivetowns.net.

