Up To $14,000 Offered For Information Relating To Infant Sex Abuse Case

February 13, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, Md.) — Reward money of up to $14,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide the identity of a woman with critical knowledge in a sexual child exploitation investigation.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the woman captured in video screenshots from 2020. The photos show an adult woman with distinctive tattoos including a chest tattoo and multiple arm/hand tattoos. One wrist tattoo appears to read “12-17-16”. Investigators believe this woman has specific knowledge related to the identity of a female infant that was sexually abused. Investigators believe the child victim is now likely 4-5 years old.

Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) is leading the investigation, in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Specific facts related to the investigation are not being released due to the nature of the case and to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Individuals who provide information related to the identity of the individual depicted in the photographs may be eligible to up to $14,000 in reward money, funded by the Maryland Department of State Police, Howard County Police Department and Metro Crime-Stoppers Maryland.

Anyone who can identify this woman pictured or has information relevant to this investigation may contact ICAC investigators directly by calling 443-486-3335. Anonymous callers can call Metro Crime-Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587. All callers should reference Case #22-MSP-043527. Please refer to Metro Crime-Stoppers flyer for reward details.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

