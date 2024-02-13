When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 13, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 13, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Company Name: MG Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Ham & Cotija Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll

Company Announcement

Melbourne, Fla. (February 13, 2024) - MG Foods is voluntarily recalling a Ham & Cotija Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll sold in Florida. This voluntary recall is being initiated as a result of the Rizo-López Foods, Inc. recall of cotija cheese due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes and associated with an outbreak the FDA is currently investigating.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

MG Foods used this cheese to make the recalled product distributed between 2/2/24 and 2/9/24 and sold via vending machines and grab-and-go retail markets within business locations exclusively in Florida. Product packaging, UPC number and use by dates can be found below, and the label for identification of the product is also included.

To date, no illnesses have been reported related to this specific product.

PRODUCT SIZE UPC NUMBER CONTAINER USE BY

DATES WHERE USE

BY DATE CAN

BE FOUND S&S Ham & Cotija Torta

Sandwich on Telera Roll 8.3 oz 100001002017 Plastic Container 02/09/24 to

02/16/24 Left side of front label

above net weight

MG Foods takes product safety very seriously. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard any remaining product immediately. Consumers may contact MG Foods at RecallConcern@HotLineGlobal.com or by calling 1-855-424-8390 Monday through Friday 8:00am – 6:00 pm EST for any questions related to this recall or to request a full refund.

Product label is included below for identification of products.

FDA Outbreak Investigation