Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Fabrazyme, agalsidase beta, Date of authorisation: 03/08/2001, Revision: 35, Status: Authorised

Fabrazyme is used to treat patients who have Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder. Patients with Fabry disease do not have enough of an enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A. This enzyme normally breaks down a fatty substance called globotriaosylceramide (GL-3). If the enzyme is not present, GL-3 cannot be broken down and it builds up in the body’s cells, such as kidney cells.

People with Fabry disease may have a wide range of signs and symptoms, including severe conditions such as kidney failure, heart problems and stroke.

Because the number of patients with Fabry disease is low, the disease is considered ‘rare’, and Fabrazyme was designated an ‘orphan medicine’ (a medicine used in rare diseases) on 8 August 2000.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription.

