DEADLINE ALERT for CMI, MBLY, FTFT, BIVI: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI)

Class Period: April 30, 2019 – December 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Contrary to its post-April 2019 Announcement assurances about its commitment to compliance, Cummins continued to produce engines with unlawful emission defeating devices from 2019 to 2023; (2) accordingly, Cummins understated its legal and regulatory risk, and overstated its commitment to environmental protection; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY)

Class Period: January 26, 2023 – January 3, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that, to avoid the shortages experienced amid supply chain constraints in 2021 and 2022, the Company’s Tier 1 customers had purchased inventory in excess of demand during fiscal 2023; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s customers had excess inventory on hand, including approximately 6-7 million units of EyeQ SoCs; (3) that, due to the build-up of inventory, there was a significant risk that the Tier 1 customers would buy less product, thus adversely impacting the Company’s fiscal 2024 financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT)

Class Period: March 10, 2020 – January 11, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Shanchun Huang manipulated the price of Future FinTech stock; (2) Defendant Huang and Future FinTech lied to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the nature of Defendant Huang’s ownership of Future FinTech stock; (3) Future FinTech understated its legal risk; (4) Future FinTech did not disclose the unlawful measures Defendant Huang took to prop up the price of its stock; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI)

Class Period: August 5, 2021 – November 29, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused “limited access” to clinical trial sites, significantly affecting the Company’s ability to conduct proper oversight of the clinical trial; (2) due to the “limited access” to the clinical trial sites, the trial was at higher risk of having “significant deviation from protocol and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) violations” and “anomalous data;” (3) the Company was experiencing issues with the CRO(s) it had retained, creating greater risk of the trial being in non-compliance with GCPs; (4) the Company had identified “higher than expected levels of deviations” in the data; (5) due to a “highly unusual level of suspected improprieties” there was a heightened risk a majority of the clinical trial subjects would be excluded; (6) as a result of the exclusions, there was a heightened material risk that the clinical trial would “not achieve statistical significance;” and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

