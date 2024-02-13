Global Undescended Testicle Market to Reach US$ 7.38 Billion by 2030, Rising at a CAGR of 7.3% | Report by CoherentMI

Undescended testicle is a condition where one or both testicles fails to descend into the scrotum. If left untreated, it can increase risk of infertility and testicular cancer. Surgical procedures help to reposition the testicle in its proper anatomical location.

Burlingame, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Global Undescended Testicle Market was valued at US$ 4.51 Billion in the year 2023, and is anticipated to reach US$ 7.38 Billion by 2030, with growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:

The market dynamics for the global undescended testicle market are driven by two main factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of undescended testicles among newborns and infants is fueling the demand for diagnosis and treatment options. Undescended testicles, also known as cryptorchidism, is a common condition affecting about 2-4% of full-term male infants and up to 45% of premature male infants. The condition requires timely medical intervention to prevent complications such as infertility and testicular cancer in later life.

Secondly, advancements in medical technology, especially in the field of minimally invasive surgery, have revolutionized the treatment of undescended testicles. The availability of innovative surgical techniques, such as laparoscopy and robotic-assisted surgery, allows for better outcomes, shorter recovery times, and reduced post-operative complications. These advancements have increased the adoption rate of surgical interventions, driving market growth.

Global Undescended Testicle Market Report Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2023 - 2030 Base Year of Estimation 2022 CAGR 7.3% Largest Market North America Market Concentration High Major Players Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Merck & Co. and Among Others Segments Covered By Treatment Type, By End User, By Region Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers • Increasing prevalence of undescended testicles globally

• Growing awareness about available treatment options

• Strong product pipeline and new product launches Restraints & Challenges • High costs associated with surgical interventions

• Side effects associated with pharmacological therapies

Key Market Takeaways:

The Global Undescended Testicle Market Size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing prevalence of undescended testicles and advancements in treatment options.





Based on treatment type, the hormone therapy segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its effectiveness and non-invasiveness. Surgical procedures and other treatment options, such as watchful waiting, will also contribute to market growth.





In terms of the end-user segment, hospitals are expected to dominate the market due to their advanced infrastructure and skilled healthcare professionals. However, clinics and other healthcare facilities will also play a significant role in providing accessible and cost-effective treatment options.





North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global undescended testicle market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of undescended testicles in the region and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.





Key players operating in the global undescended testicle market include Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Bayer AG, Endo International, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Takeda Pharmaceutical. These companies are focusing on research and development activities, strategic collaborations, and product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Market Trends:

Increasing awareness and early detection: There is a growing emphasis on early detection of undescended testicles, leading to an increase in screening programs and awareness campaigns. Parents and healthcare providers are becoming more aware of the condition and its potential long-term consequences. This trend is expected to drive the demand for diagnostic tools, including ultrasound and hormonal tests, to identify undescended testicles at an early stage.

Rising adoption of non-surgical approaches: Alongside surgical interventions, non-surgical approaches are gaining traction in the treatment of undescended testicles. Hormone therapy, for instance, has shown promising results in inducing testicular descent in some cases, eliminating the need for surgery.

Recent development:

In January 2021, Pfizer introduced NGENLA a novel human chorionic gonadotropin formulation, to address cryptorchidism in males.





In October 2020, for the treatment of cryptorchidism, Ferring .V. a novel recombinant human chorionic gonadotropin product administered subcutaneously.



Read the complete market research report, "Global Undescended Testicle Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030)", Published by CoherentMI.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing prevalence of undescended testicles driving market growth

Undescended testicles, also known as cryptorchidism, is a common disorder in newborn boys. It occurs when one or both testicles fail to descend into the scrotum from the abdominal cavity during fetal development. The condition can increase the risk of infertility and testicular cancer later in life if left untreated.

The global undescended testicle market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of this condition. According to a study published in the Journal of Urology, the overall incidence of cryptorchidism in newborn boys is approximately 1-4%. This rising prevalence is driving the demand for effective treatment options.

Advancements in surgical techniques and hormone therapies

Advancements in surgical techniques and hormone therapies have revolutionized the treatment of undescended testicles. The development of minimally invasive procedures, such as laparoscopic surgery, has reduced post-operative complications, minimized scarring, and improved patient outcomes. This has significantly increased the acceptance and adoption of surgery as a treatment option.

Hormone therapy, particularly the use of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), has also emerged as an effective alternative to surgery. It stimulates testicular descent and has shown promising results in several clinical trials. The availability of more efficient and targeted hormone therapies is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

In conclusion, the global undescended testicle market is witnessing significant growth opportunities due to the increasing prevalence of the condition and advancements in treatment options. The market is dominated by hormone therapy and hospitals, while North America holds a prominent position. Key players in the market are actively investing in research and development to meet the growing demand for effective and innovative solutions.

Global Undescended Testicle Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type Hormone Therapy Surgery and Others

By End User Hospitals Clinics Others

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa





Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the Global Undescended Testicle Market? What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Global Undescended Testicle Market? Which segment dominates as the leading component in the Global Undescended Testicle Market? Who are the key players actively participating in the Global Undescended Testicle Market? Which region is expected to take the lead in the Global Undescended Testicle Market? What is the projected CAGR of the Global Undescended Testicle Market?

