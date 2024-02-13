Submit Release
Evening Lecture Series: Hunting as Conservation

Idaho Master Naturalist and avid sportsperson, Eric Keren, will share information about hunting as a tool throughout history and today to manage wildlife. The act of hunting is an act of conservation...find out how and why! This will be an informative talk for hunters and non-hunters alike! Free and open to the adult public at MK Nature Center on February 22nd from 6:30-8 pm. 

The MK Nature Center is located next to IDFG headquarters in Boise at 600 S. Walnut Street, Boise, ID 83713. Doors open at 6 pm.

