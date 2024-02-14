Medusind Solutions Will Attend the 2024 DEO Winter Immersion Intensive in Tempe, AZ February 22-24, 2024
TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medusind , a national leader in dental billing, will be attending the Dentist Entrepreneur Organization (DEO) Winter Immersion event in Tempe, AZ on February 22-24, 2024. The DEO is a training and education company that teaches dentist entrepreneurs, leaders, and executives how to reach their potential and grow their practices.
At the event, DEO members will receive education and in-depth training to help drive results and growth in the changing dental industry. With over 150 unique Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) and groups attending live, DEO Immersion events are for DEO members who fall in the $1.5M - $5M revenue range.
Jenny Fetty, Medusind’s VP of Dental Sales, will be delivering a presentation at the event entitled “Improving Collections,” where she will offer best practices for increasing collections, including creating actionable strategies and setting benchmarks to measure success.
Since its creation in 2002, Medusind has become one of the nation’s leading dental billing solutions providers. It helps thousands of dental groups maximize revenue, reduce operating costs, and navigate the evolving healthcare landscape by offering industry-leading technology backed by support from experienced Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) experts.
"I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with esteemed colleagues Emmet Scott and Jordyn Bucher at the exclusive DEO Winter Immersion, where Medusind is honored to sponsor an event focused on maximizing margins,” said Jenny Fetty. “I'm particularly thrilled to be part of a discussion on improving collections, where we'll share insights and strategies to drive tangible results in revenue optimization."
About the Company:
As the nation's leader in dental billing solutions, Medusind has been providing innovative RCM, insurance verification, and billing services to the healthcare industry since 2002.
Delivering powerful technology that works in concert with a team of experienced and knowledgeable RCM experts, Medusind is known for helping practices of all sizes, increase revenue, improve efficiency, and meet strategic growth goals.
