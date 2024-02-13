More Than $800,000 For 17 Municipal Projects That Will Build And Protect Communities

CANADA, February 13 - Released on February 13, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $803,648.84 in 17 new municipal projects under the Targeted Sector Support (TSS) Initiative.

The TSS Initiative provides cost-shared grants to support inter-community collaboration on projects that promote good governance, build capacity, and foster regional cooperation. Fifty communities around Saskatchewan have partnered on 17 approved projects following the Fall 2023 intake.

"Cooperation is integral to the success of Saskatchewan's communities," Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. "Our government is proud to support the TSS Initiative and the hard work of our municipal partners, who are dedicated to improving the lives of their citizens through these important regional projects."

Among the selected projects are:

A feasibility study for the creation of a municipal district submitted by the R.M. of Milton with partners;

An urban and rural asset management plan for the Town of Kyle and surrounding area;

Adoption of an official plan, zoning and building bylaw for neighbouring communities in the R.M. of Emerald; and

Governance training for the R.M. of Lajord and R.M. of Edenwold.

TSS projects are selected under one of the following funding streams: capacity building, regional cooperation, municipal transition, and relationship building and dispute resolution. Grant funding covers up to 75 per cent of eligible project costs.

The TSS Initiative is funded through the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program. The Saskatchewan Association of Urban Municipalities (SUMA) administers this funding on behalf of the TSS Steering Committee, which is comprised of representatives from SUMA, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), the Saskatchewan Association of Northern Communities (New North), and the Ministry of Government Relations.

"TSS Initiative fosters partnership and collaboration; it helps further the hard work, good governance practices, and strategies our Saskatchewan hometowns already employ," SUMA President Randy Goulden said. "The projects and initiatives municipalities execute with this funding are a benefit to the entire province, and we are glad to be part of the TSS Initiative."

"Municipal Revenue Sharing is an important stream of funding for municipalities," SARM President Ray Orb said. "SARM believes in the power of partnerships and funding that supports inter-municipal cooperation. This latest round entails projects that will advance the sustainability of rural communities across the province."

"The funding provided by the TSS Initiative holds significant potential to create a lasting impact within the municipalities that receive it," New North Chairperson Tabitha Burr said. "By empowering municipalities to invest in crucial projects that enhance their capacity and foster strong relationships with partner communities, the benefits of this initiative extend far beyond the present day. New North takes pride in being able to play a role in this important program."

All Saskatchewan municipalities are encouraged to apply for TSS funding in the next intake for applications, which will open this spring. For more information, visit:

www.saskatchewan.ca/government/municipal-administration/funding-finances-and-asset-management/funding/targeted-sector-support-initiative.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Corette Mihalcea

SARM

Phone: 306-761-3931

Email: communications@sarm.ca

Susan McKenzie

New North

Phone: 306-425-5505

Email: programmrg.new.north@sasktel.net

Tonaya McGregor

Government Relations

Phone: 306-787-6156

Email: tonaya.mcgregor@gov.sk.ca

