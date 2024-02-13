Submit Release
K-Pop Gateway presents an electrifying afternoon of music and entertainment at the Peabody’s Nightclub featuring Beomhan

Beomhan at the Beach

K-Pop comes to Va.Beach for it's first fan sign event

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Date: March 17th

Time: 2pm

Location: Peabody’s Nightclub, 209 21st Virginia Beach

Beomhan is a Chinese-American K-Pop artist in Korea. He is a former member of the pre-debut boy group M.O.N.T Arena.

Beomhan has since made a solo debut in January 2024 with the digital single "Me Myself & I".

This will be Virginia Beach's first K-Pop fansign event, with general admission and VIP tickets available on Eventbright. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Beomhan's unparalleled talent live on stage, along with special performances by local K-Pop dance groups. VIP tickets include a photo and autograph with the artist, with additional photo options available.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary musical event! Join us at Peabody’s Nightclub on March 17th for an amazing K-Pop evening.

For media inquiries or interview requests please contact:

Maggie Interpreter-Kim

Owner - K-Pop Gateway

Or

Charri Harris - PR Marketer

Charri.harris@gmail.com

For ticket purchases and event information, visit Eventbright or contact K-Pop Gateway.

Follow us on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content:

IG: @Kpopgateway

TT: Kpop_Gateway

