Telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel

TAJIKISTAN, February 13 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Honorable Charles Michel.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the state and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Union on issues of mutual interest.

In this context, our Head of State mentioned the importance of further strengthening the dialogue between the parties in order to expand cooperation in political, economic and commercial areas.

The parties also discussed security issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and the strengthening of the Tajik-Afghan border. In this regard, it was expressed confidence that cooperation within the framework of such programs as BOMCA, CADAP and LEICA will continue.

The President of Tajikistan expressed his support for more active cooperation in the implementation of "green economy" and "green energy" policies.

The interlocutors expressed their hope for further effective cooperation within the framework of "Central Asia - European Union" format and strengthening the constructive dialogue between the two regions on a wide range of cooperation issues, and exchanged views on the schedule of upcoming contacts.

