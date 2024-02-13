Submit Release
AB1088 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Family Law - 2024-02-13

WISCONSIN, February 13 - An Act to renumber and amend 50.06 (1); to amend 50.06 (2) (b), 50.06 (2) (c), 50.06 (5) (a) (intro.), 50.06 (5) (b), 50.06 (6) and 50.06 (7); and to create 50.06 (1) (b), 50.06 (5) (am) and 50.06 (8) of the statutes; Relating to: consent to admissions to certain health care facilities by patient representatives, allocation of nursing beds for patients with certain complex needs, and a complex patient pilot program. (FE)

Status: A - Family Law

Important Actions (newest first)

