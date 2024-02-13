Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Action to Eliminate Retail Theft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced proposed legislative action to curb the growing nationwide uptick of retail theft and porch piracy. In 2022, retailers across the country lost $112 billion to retail theft, with sharp increases in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. In Florida, shoplifting has decreased by 30% since Governor DeSantis first took office. For more information, please click here.

“If you commit a crime in Florida, you are going to be held accountable,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We will not tolerate retail crime, porch pirates and the lawlessness that they allow in California and New York.”

“Florida is a law-and-order state, and we take action when we see concerning crime trends that could harm Floridians,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “We are leaders in the fight against organized retail theft, and I’m thrilled to stand with Governor DeSantis today to continue our goal of stopping theft by supporting legislation to stamp out porch piracy.”

“Governor DeSantis continues to strengthen Florida laws to fight organized retail theft, cracking down on the kind of professional shoplifting that we’ve seen plague other states,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass. “He is ensuring Florida will stay safe for families, prosperous for our businesses and a paradise for our visitors.”

According to a recent national study by Forbes:

41% of small business retailers said the value of items stolen in 2023 has increased compared to previous years.

75% of small business retailers reported monthly losses between $500 and $2,500 due to theft.

85% of small business retailers said they experience theft at least once a year, and just 5% of small business retailers report never experiencing theft.

Increasing prices (64%) was the most popular measure small business retailers reported implementing to reduce theft.

In high-crime states like New York, retailers lost more than $4 billion, while shoplifting has increased by 63% in New York City alone. To combat this growing problem and to ensure it does not come to Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is building on previous actions by proposing the following:

Third degree felony if you commit retail theft with five or more individuals.

Second degree felony if criminals use social media to solicit others to participate in retail theft.

First degree felony if an individual commits retail theft with a firearm or has already had two or more prior convictions of retail theft.

Reducing the stolen property value necessary to charge criminals with a felony for stealing delivered packages.

