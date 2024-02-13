Beauty Avenue Expands Luxury Beauty Portfolio with Kevyn Aucoin Makeup Brand

Kevyn Aucoin Launching at Beauty Avenue Las Vegas

Iconic cosmetics brand to be featured at Beauty Avenue retail stores.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing Las Vegas-based luxury cosmetics retail chain, Beauty Avenue, is happy to announce it's continuous collaboration with The ESTEE LAUDER Companies to introduce the Kevyn Aucoin makeup brand to its stores. This addition reflects Beauty Avenue's commitment to offering an unparalleled selection of premier products to its customers.

The launch of Kevyn Aucoin at Beauty Avenue stores is scheduled by the end of first quarter 2024. This expansion marks another milestone in Beauty Avenue's collaboration with The ESTEE LAUDER Companies.

Cheryl Forrester, spokesperson for Beauty Avenue, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming launch, commenting, "We are thrilled to announce the addition of Kevyn Aucoin makeup to our curated selection of luxury beauty brands. The philosophy and creativity behind the brand align seamlessly with Beauty Avenue's commitment to offering our customers the very best in beauty innovation."

Founded in 2001 by the trailblazing makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin, the makeup brand embodies approachability, artistry, and empowerment, celebrating individuality with unapologetic fearlessness. The brand encourages bold self-expression, creating a platform for customers to explore and experiment on their terms. Kevyn Aucoin is powered by the belief that makeup reveals rather than conceals one's true self.

Kevyn Aucoin makeup's unique approach to cosmetics has built a loyal following over its two decades history. The brand's unyielding commitment to originality and heritage sets it apart in the beauty industry. The launch of Kevyn Aucoin at Beauty Avenue stores provides customers with an opportunity to experience the brand's exceptional products firsthand.

As Beauty Avenue continues to redefine the luxury beauty shopping experience, the addition of Kevyn Aucoin cosmetics reaffirms its dedication to offering the best and most interesting makeup choices available today.

The chain invites beauty enthusiasts and customers to explore the upcoming launch and expects the collaboration to resonate with those seeking quality, creativity, and self-expression in their beauty routines.

About Beauty Avenue:

Beauty Avenue, a luxury beauty chain, boasts a diverse array of hair products, tools, makeup, and cosmetics for all skin and hair types. With locations in three major Las Vegas hotels – Mandalay Bay Hotel, MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, and Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino – Beauty Avenue has become a staple on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Founded by industry veterans with over two decades of experience, Beauty Avenue is committed to offering an extensive selection of colors and beauty brands, meeting the evolving needs of its customers.