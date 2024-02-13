The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities is excited to announce the start of the National Core Indicators (NCI) In-Person Survey for 2023-2024. This survey asks adults aged 18+ who are receiving services about their quality of life and how they feel about the services they receive. This year we are surveying over 1,700 people across New York State. The NCI In-Person Survey is optional and will not impact the current services or supports a person receives from OPWDD.

Letters to eligible participants were sent out in early February 2024, letting them know that they may be asked to participate in the NCI In-Person Survey. Our interview team is starting to contact people to schedule a HIPAA-compliant Zoom interview.

For commonly asked questions about this project, please see the NCI IPS Frequently Asked Questions below or visit the project website: https://vitalresearch.com/newyork/nci/index.html

New York National Core Indicators (NCI) In-Person Survey

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the NCI In-Person Survey?

A voluntary effort by the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) to measure and track their own performance

“Face-to-face” interviews via HIPAA-compliant Zoom video conference with adults with developmental disabilities

The survey gathers the opinion and experiences of people who receive services from OPWDD.

What is the purpose of the NCI In-Person Survey?

The survey is not an assessment or review of your program.

The survey only asks for people’s opinions about their quality of life and the services they receive (e.g., choices of activities, employment, health and safety and direct support professionals).

Feedback gathered will be used to continue making the services and supports more responsive to the support needs of people who receive services.

What is support staff’s role in the NCI In-Person Survey?

Staff may help participants schedule interviews, set up Zoom, connect to the Internet, or interact with the Interview team.

Where can I get more information about the NCI In-Person Survey?

Who at OPWDD can I contact with questions about the NCI In-Person Survey?