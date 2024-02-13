Commission supports two new Health Union actions with €126 million from the EU4Health programme

The Commission is launching today two major new projects to support action on European Health Union priorities. The first action is focused on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and healthcare-associated infections, one of the key health threats of our times. The project aims at reducing the risk of exposure of citizens to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and is supported with €50 million under the EU4Health programme, making it the largest EU-funded action on AMR to date. The action JAMRAI 2 brings together all EU Member States plus Iceland, Norway and Ukraine to work on areas such as infection prevention and control, surveillance and monitoring, prudent use of antimicrobials, awareness raising and innovation. In line with the One Health approach needed to tackle AMR, the initiative includes activities related to animal health and the environment.

The second Joint Action focusses on cancer prevention and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, as well as mental health. It will be funded with €76 million from the EU4Health programme and brings together the national authorities of 22 EU Member States plus Norway, Iceland and Ukraine working to maximise efforts. The Joint Action JA PreventNCD will also build a comprehensive European infrastructure to monitor factors related to cancer and other NCDs, as well as focus on reducing social inequalities.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “The actions launched today are proof of the positive impact the European Health Union and the actions funded by the EU4Health programme has on EU citizens’ lives. Antimicrobial resistance is responsible for over 35,000 deaths every year in the EU alone and cost our health systems €11.7 billion. We need to urgently step-up our measures in Europe and across the world to tackle this threat, which is why we are today launching the largest ever funded EU action on AMR to support countries make a real difference on the ground. Our actions are also helping countries to improve prevention and reduce the disease burden of cancer and other non-communicable diseases, supporting our ambition under Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan and other key initiatives.”