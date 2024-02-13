Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain countries with Council Decision (CFSP) 2024/385 establishing restrictive measures against those who support, facilitate or enable violent actions by Hamas and the…

On 19 January 2024, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2024/385.

The Decision establishes dedicated framework of restrictive measures against those who support, facilitate or enable violent actions by Hamas and PIJ, in accordance with the criteria set out in the Decision. Such restrictive measures fall within the objectives of the Union’s common foreign and security policy as set out in Article 21(2), points (b) and (c), of the Treaty on European Union.

The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina2 and Georgia, as well as the EFTA country Liechtenstein, member of the European Economic Area, align themselves with this Council Decision.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.