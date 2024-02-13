European farmers exempted from rules on land lying fallow

The Commission adopted a regulation which grants a partial exemption for European farmers from the conditionality rule on land lying fallow. This follows the Commission’s proposal presented on 31 January, and discussions with Member States in committee meetings. The Regulation will enter into force tomorrow, 14 February, and will apply retroactively as of 1 January for one year – that is, until 31 December 2024.

The partial exemption accommodates several requests for more flexibility, as requested by Member States to better respond to challenges facing EU farmers.

Instead of keeping land fallow or keeping unproductive features on 4% of their arable land, EU farmers growing nitrogen fixing crops and/or catch crops without plant protection products on 4% of their arable land will be considered as meeting the so-called GAEC 8 requirement. Those farmers who so decide can, however, continue fulfilling the requirement with land lying fallow or non-productive features.

Member States who wish to apply the derogation at national level need to notify the Commission within 15 days of entry into force of the Regulation so that farmers can be informed as soon as possible.