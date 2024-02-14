Digital Advertising Dollars Stay Local with GoList: The Future of Digital Advertising Runs Through Local News Rooms

Direct to consumer advertising curated by local institutions = effective advertising Drive traffic to your door. Not just your website GoList Supplies Local News with a New Revenue Source National Ad Platform

As big tech continues to siphon ad-revenues from the entire Globe, GoList looks to keep advertising dollars local

We see local news organizations and community radio as the future of digital advertising. They can connect businesses to consumers in a way that no worldwide digital behemoth ever could.” — Dan Olson

ST LOUIS, MO, USA, February 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dan Olson founded GoList to redirect ad-revenues from Silicon Valley back to local journalists. "A 'unified mobile advertising wing for local news' didn't exist so we designed GoList. It’s a plug and play solution that gives businesses direct communication with their audience. It's a national platform that is curated by school newspapers, local online and print publications and community radio," says Dan.“The original sin of the internet is not that it is based on advertising but that it didn’t include pillars of the community in the profit model,” states Dan Olson. “We see local newspapers and community radio as the future of digital advertising. They know their regions and can connect businesses to consumers in a way that no worldwide digital behemoth could ever hope to. They are the piece of the puzzle that is missing from a comprehensive local ad-platform.”With GoList, local journalism outlets can offer mobile, online, and in-print advertisements, as well as push-notifications to their area businesses.GoList is a great way for legacy news outlets to accept sponsorships. A business can subscribe to the local paper for a monthly donation and then communicate with their audience to get boots through their doors." Dan adds, “NPR affiliates are a great example. With GoList they can offer businesses access to robust advertising options for their monthly subscription.”Businesses need a reliable way to get their message out, consumers want to know what is happening around them, and journalism needs a new source of advertising revenue. GoList is that nexus.Golist is about community. Non-profits such as religious institutions and community organizations are free of charge to subscribe, post events and send push-notifications to their audience. It is an efficient way for them to communicate with their members directly while promoting events.“If we can generate revenue for local journalism while supporting hard working local merchants, we will have accomplished a lot,” says Dan. “Keeping digital ad-dollars local has benefits far beyond supporting news.”Quality journalism is the cornerstone of a well-informed society. The financial challenges faced by news outlets today have raised concerns about the future of journalism. Keeping local digital advertising dollars local is a way to help right the ship.Please visit www.golistnews.com to sign up and for more information.

How Does a Business Sign Up and Post Events? It's Easy!