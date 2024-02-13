PACHA Meeting Examines 2030 HIV Transmissions Goal, Aging, Transgender Men, and More

The Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) convened virtually on December 8, 2023, for its final meeting of the year. During its 79th full council meeting, PACHA heard from the Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy and three panels, engaged with community members during a “PACHA-to-the-People” community engagement session, and reflected on 2023.

During this meeting, the Council welcomed newly appointed co-chair Vincent Guilamo-Ramos, PhD, MPH, RN, who had been a member of the Council since 2020. The Council also welcomed its newest member, Jeff Taylor, Executive Director, HIV and Aging Research Project in Palm Springs, California.

Panels comprised of community members shared perspectives with the Council and engaged in discussions with members on three topics.

Getting to the 2030 Goal for Reducing HIV Transmissions

The first panel provided information and thoughts about getting to the 2030 national goal of reducing new HIV transmissions by 90%. Harold Phillips, MRP, the then-Director of the Office of National AIDS Policy at the White House, opened the discussion with observations about how both the National HIV/AIDS Strategy and Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative have resulted in important achievements. However, while the nation is moving in the right direction, the pace of progress is not equal across all populations and communities, and we are not on track to achieve the national HIV goals. This, he noted, should serve as a clarion call to accelerate actions at the federal, state, and community levels and focus efforts on the priority populations and communities with tailored approaches. Panelists from different communities offered their perspectives on where we are now on the path toward the goal and what can be done to accelerate progress. View the videoExit Disclaimer of this discussion.

Aging with HIV, Long-term and Lifetime Survivors

The second panel was organized by PACHA’s new Aging with HIV, Long-Term & Lifetime Survivors Subcommittee, and focused on the needs of those three populations. Presenters discussed clinical issues, including comorbidities experienced by people aging with HIV and the need for more training of the healthcare workforce; shared their lived experiences as people aging with HIV and lifetime survivors; and highlighted relevant policy issues that can improve care, services, and outcomes for people aging with HIV and lifetime survivors. View slides from this session here (PDF, 2.88MB) and here (PDF, 747KB), and watch the videoExit Disclaimer of this panel discussion.

HIV and Transmasculine Individuals

The final panel examined the HIV needs of transmasculine and nonbinary individuals, a population sometimes under-represented in discussions about HIV prevention and care. Three Black transmasculine panelists shared their experiences; observations about their intersecting identities; recommendations on the use of inclusive language; and discussed the need for more and better inclusion of transmasculine people in data and research, improved mental health and reproductive health services, and awareness of and access to HIV prevention and care services. View the videoExit Disclaimer of this discussion.

PACHA-to-the-People

During the PACHA-to-the-People community engagement session, many community members shared observations and requests with PACHA. The topics spanned many issues and included a request for an update on research conducted under the HOPE Act on organ transplants from donors with HIV to recipients with HIV, statements about the need for a national PrEP program, encouragement to engage more healthcare providers serving adolescents in HIV prevention and testing and more pharmacists in PrEP services, and a request for greater focus in Medicare and Medicaid on viral suppression outcomes among beneficiaries with HIV. View the videoExit Disclaimer of this conversation.

Dates for 2024 PACHA Meetings Announced

The next PACHA meeting will take place March 27–March 28, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Details on the other 2024 meetings can be found on HIV.gov’s About PACHA page where additional information will be posted as it becomes available.