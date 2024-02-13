How ECOTEC is Revolutionizing Methane Detection for a More Sustainable Future

ECOTEC, a pioneer in integrated hardware and software for monitoring gas emissions, revolutionizes the industry with innovative solutions.

Colton, California, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this day and age, new technological innovations are appearing every day, exciting those who enjoy all things modern, and concerning various environmental advocates. The latter are worried for a good reason, as global warming, deforestation, and many other environmental challenges are a result of constantly evolving industries, specifically the oil, natural gas, and waste sectors.

One of the main concerns related to businesses in these sectors is the increasing impact of their methane emissions on the environment. As stated by the UN Environment Program, methane released into the atmosphere is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide, making it one of the largest contributors to climate change.

To add to that, with increasing environmental regulations and enforcement around fugitive emissions of natural gas and methane, companies should expect more thorough safety checks which, if failed, can result in tremendously high fines. The worst part? Methane, the core constituent in natural gas, is highly flammable and leaks are very often undetectable, leading people to be clueless as to the danger they’re in. This can lead to not only health and safety issues but also to financial penalties for not detecting the methane leak in time.

Founded in the early 1990s with a focus on gas measurement and detection technologies, ECOTEC has been providing products and services to the landfill, biogas, natural gas utility, and oil & gas industries for over 30 years. It provides real-time, simple yet effective methane measurement and data solutions through the deployment of cutting-edge instrumentation and software, allowing operators to more efficiently and safely conduct their work. ECOTEC’s customers are empowered to not only reduce their environmental impact but through these detection solutions, operators can capture what would have been emissions and instead monetize what would have been a lost product.

ECOTEC, with offices around the globe, empowers businesses to be more proactive and conscious on different continents. By combining innovative products, state-of-the-art software, and leak survey offerings, ECOTEC aspires to become the first complete solution provider to the industry. With over 30 years of experience, ECOTEC has grown its product base to meet the ever-evolving needs of the industry and accommodate operators across the entire natural gas value chain. ECOTEC also offers advanced mobile and web-based monitoring software, precise fixed and portable gas sensors, pedestrian and vehicular detectors, as well as instrumentation for long-distance detection.

The Gazoscan, an open-path laser detector for methane detection

Among the many solutions that ECOTEC has in store, the Gazoscan, an open-path laser detector, stands out. The hand-held tool emits a beam that allows methane leak detection from over 100 meters away, much like using a flashlight to scan in the dark. By allowing operators to scan from a distance, they can check assets in a fraction of the time it would take to walk them. It also allows operators to scan difficult-to-reach areas such as over a fence or on top of tanks, while also keeping the operator out of a potentially dangerous environment. Other than the safety aspect, the Gazoscan is a convenient and affordable tool that appeals to a wider audience and enables methane-detecting equipment to become more accessible, such as its current adoption by fire and hazmat crews.

With increased scrutiny on methane emissions, companies are incurring growing expenses as they try to stay ahead of the curve. These factors result in budget constraints that jeopardize an operator's ability to effectively meet the evolving sustainability landscape. ECOTEC’s mission is to enable all individuals to be proactive in following safety measures, all while keeping their budgets intact.

“We design software for two primary reasons. The first is to improve operational efficiency, by automating manual tasks such as note-taking and record-keeping, allowing field operators to significantly reduce the time it takes to survey and report their findings. The second is to provide data integrity and transparency in a world where environmental reporting is becoming increasingly scrutinized and often audited by third parties. In short, our goal is to reduce an operator's environmental impact while also reducing the costs associated with doing so,” summarized Tim Novick, CEO and President of ECOTEC.

With methane emissions polluting the environment and causing hazards to people’s health, it’s vital to take adequate measures. The natural gas and biogas industries are some of the largest sources of methane emissions globally. For many years, there haven’t been sufficient solutions available to address the issue, especially when legal requirements are being updated. Therefore, it’s important to reduce gas emissions and ensure that leak monitoring is affordable and accessible to all. ECOTEC is committed to making this a reality by offering straightforward solutions to industry problems with profound consequences for businesses and consumers.





