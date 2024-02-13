Matterport’s RJ Pittman Named To Silicon Valley Business Journal's Power 100, Recognizing Local Leaders’ Innovation and Community Impact

Representing the most influential business people in Silicon Valley, the Power 100 recognizes local leaders' community impact, ideas, innovation, and contributions to shaping their industries and the region

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading digital twin platform to access, understand and utilize properties, announced that Matterport CEO and Chairman, RJ Pittman, was named to Silicon Valley Business Journal's Power 100 List for 2024 .



In its second year, the Power 100 recognizes the business and cultural influencers who will have the biggest impact on Silicon Valley’s future. This prestigious list goes beyond CEOs to reflect Silicon Valley’s most powerful people, spanning business and civic leaders, as chosen by the Business Journal news staff.

As business leaders in every industry pursue digital solutions that enable their teams to operate more efficiently at scale, this inclusion highlights the increasing importance of digital twin technologies in the broader technology landscape. According to McKinsey research, 70 percent of C-suite technology executives at large enterprises are exploring and investing in digital twins, with market estimates for digital-twin investments of more than $48 billion by 2026—a 58 percent compound annual growth rate.1

“I’m humbled by this acknowledgment, which is both a testament to the growth of Matterport as a platform, and the increasing adoption of digital twin solutions globally,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman & CEO, Matterport. “Over the last decade, we have evolved to become so much more than the industry standard for virtual tours. Today we are an essential solution for any property type – from facilities to construction sites, homes and beyond. This is only made possible by our extraordinary global team and the technical advancements we’ve made to our platform with AI, with more on the way this year."

Matterport is transforming the built world with its next generation digital twin technology, which combines artificial intelligence and high definition 3D capture to immerse people in digitally replicated 3D spaces. By turning buildings and spaces into digital twins, Matterport unlocks unparalleled property insights for companies and individuals to better design, build, promote, and manage buildings and spaces.

Learn more about Matterport and the company’s solutions for Property Marketing, Facilities Management, and Design and Construction at www.matterport.com .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking digital twin platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

