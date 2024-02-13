ODW Increases National Beverage Company’s Units Picked Per Hour by 93%

-- ODW incorporates autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in warehouse solution--

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions, was able to increase the units picked per hour (UPH) by 93% for a leading national beverage company. The industry leader experienced difficulties accomplishing its desired UPH due to the combination of low picking density and inadequate order consolidation. This process involved excessive travel between pick locations, and ODW was able to use its resources to create new efficiency and productivity solutions.



“When our client presented their concerns to the team, we immediately conducted an analysis to identify the opportunities available to improve the full scope of the operation,” said Jeff Clark, EVP of ODW Logistics. “The results of the analysis disclosed that there was excess movement during the picking process, multiple product touches and scans per individual order, and an opportunity to improve batching efficiency. Each of these characteristics was negatively impacting the client from accomplishing the end goal, so ODW leveraged our resources to immediately create change.”

A company that prioritizes every part of the creation and distribution process, ODW cherishes the target audience served by each represented client. Open to change and productive risk-taking, their client permitted ODW to test various engineering solutions. These solutions were established to eliminate the redundancies that included autonomous mobile robots (AMR), alternative warehouse layout design, and different workflows within the layouts. As fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) supply chains continue to experience external pressures and labor shortages that are a direct result of global disruptions, these specific supply chains will be further inclined to take advantage of the competitive edge physical and digital automation offers. Due to ODW’s quest for the best, most productive solution for their client, the successful AMR implementation (or deployment) has increased throughout while reducing human labor.

“We were able to implement a solution that included autonomous mobile robots (AMRs),” continued Clark. “The use of these AMRs has created a more efficient workspace for the client within the warehouse and established room for additional solutions to be implemented. Aside from the 93% improvement in units picked per hour, there was also a reduction of 21% in labor. Results were able to be seen within six months of implementing the changes.”

In addition to the use of AMRs, a person to goods solution was established, which eliminated the movement and picking inefficiencies experienced. Lastly, the layout was redesigned to create the most effective workflow in the operation.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, since 1971, ODW has been providing warehousing, distribution, and transportation solutions for hundreds of brands. Operating as an extension of businesses across the nation, the 3PL helps companies make knowledgeable decisions about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation to streamline costs and operate more efficiently.

To learn more about ODW Logistics, additional customer success stories, its 3PL services, and employment opportunities, visit ODW Logistics.

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a third-party provider (3PL) headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with operations across the United States. ODW provides supply chain design, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, and transportation management solutions for a completely integrated client experience. Founded in 1971, ODW Logistics has a nationwide network of strategic locations and serves clients in the health and beauty & cosmetics, food and beverage, consumer goods, and industrial and automotive industries.

https://www.odwlogistics.com/

