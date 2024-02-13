Tive CEO Krenar Komoni Named a 2024 “Rock Star of the Supply Chain” by Food Logistics

Real-Time Shipment Visibility Technology Founder Recognized for Enabling a More Resilient Global Cold Supply Chain

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, announced today its CEO and Founder, Krenar Komoni, has been named a 2024 Rock Star of the Supply Chain by Food Logistics—in the “Rising Star” category—for his leadership in advancing companies' management of cold supply chains through real-time tracking solutions.



"In today's complex global market, cold chains are riddled with risks—from temperature excursions and safety issues to food waste and increasing regulatory pressures from the pharma and life sciences industry,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive. "Tive’s mission is to provide unparalleled real-time visibility and insights into cold chain shipments, making it easier for businesses to overcome issues, waste less, and run more efficiently. This award is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team's dedication to innovation and excellence in supply chain logistics—to build more resilient cold chains for all.”

Seeking to enhance transparency within logistics, Komoni founded Tive in 2015 by developing an innovative solution for tracking and monitoring shipments. Tive shipment trackers—known for a compact, sustainable design—offer comprehensive, real-time updates on the location, temperature, humidity, and overall condition of products as they move throughout the global supply chain. Customers access live shipment data in the Tive cloud platform, from which they monitor in-transit shipments, configure alerts to proactively manage risk, and provide shipment data to stakeholders—ensuring secure and efficient collaboration. Helping address the global issue that over a third of all food produced (~2.5 billion tons) is being lost or wasted annually, Tive’s real-time alerts empower shippers to significantly reduce waste—ensuring shipment integrity and enhancing supply chain sustainability.

"Supply chain rock stars are the backbone of the cold food chain. The words used to describe many of this year’s winners range from collaborative, passionate, innovative, and forward-thinking to inspired, driven, and dependable," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “These winners continue to go above and beyond to improve food safety, enhance efficiency and disrupt supply chain disruptions.”

Under Komoni's leadership, Tive hit several milestones in 2023. The company grew year-over-year revenue by 50% , added nearly 300 new customers, collected over one billion data points and sold its one-millionth tracker—marking a significant achievement in enhancing global supply chain visibility.

For more information about Tive's impact on supply chain management and logistics visibility, please visit www.tive.com .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .