Gordon Brothers Provides $5M Operating Lease to Aerospace & Defense Solutions Provider

Boston, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has provided a five-year operating lease to an Ohio-based aerospace and defense solutions provider for 15 late-model CNC machine tools worth more than $5 million.

The provider will use the equipment in support of its precision manufacturing, fabrication and assembly services for the aerospace, defense and power generation industries.

“As a market leader in valuation and disposition services equipped with the industry’s largest asset database, we leverage our financing expertise to qualify and quantify risk and opportunity and undertake transactions traditional lenders and lessors cannot,” said Dennis A. Bolton II, Senior Managing Director, Head of North America Equipment Finance at Gordon Brothers. “By delivering rapid liquidity solutions and hands-on support, we partner to help clients manage through operational challenges and market cycles to transform their businesses.”

Gordon Brothers provides equipment financing solutions for clients with liquidity needs traditional banks and lenders cannot easily provide. Our equipment finance and lease solutions leverage our deep industry expertise and extensive equipment knowledge.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1.617.422.6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com