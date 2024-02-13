McLeish Orlando Lawyers LLP Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Personal Injury Law

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLeish Orlando Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm in Ontario, proudly announces the commemoration of its 25th anniversary on February 5th, 1999. Over the past quarter-century, the firm has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of personal injury law in the province.



Dale Orlando, Managing Partner of McLeish Orlando Lawyers, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are proud of the reputation we have built over the last 25 years. Our focus has always been on delivering exceptional legal services to our clients, which is largely attributed to our incredible team of lawyers, law clerks, legal assistants, and our dedicated accident benefits team."

The firm has been instrumental in setting legal precedents and is known for pushing boundaries to secure justice for its clients. McLeish Orlando achieved a landmark victory with the single largest personal injury award in Canadian history, amounting to $18.4 million for a young girl who was severely brain injured following a high-speed car collision.

Patrick Brown, Principal Partner at the firm, emphasized their unwavering commitment to clients, stating, "We will always go the distance for our clients. A financial judgment at the conclusion of their case allows our clients to live the remainder of their life with dignity knowing their needs will be met. The majority of our firm's files come from past client referrals and referrals from the legal community; this is how we know we are doing something right."

McLeish Orlando Lawyers has garnered numerous accolades over the years, including being named one of Canada's Top Personal Injury Firms by Canadian Lawyer Magazine – since the inception of the award in 2011, Lexpert Ranked, and listed in Best Lawyers in Canada. The firm takes pride in its contribution to shaping the practice of personal injury law in the province.

As a pioneer in legal technology, McLeish Orlando played a vital role in creating software that enables real-time access to documents and client files from anywhere in the world. This early adoption facilitated a seamless transition to remote work during the pandemic, ensuring continued dedication to exceptional client service.

In 2019, the firm relocated its Toronto office to an expanded modern space at 151 Yonge Street to better serve its growing practice. McLeish Orlando Lawyers is currently accepting personal injury clients throughout Ontario and maintains consultation offices strategically located in Kitchener, Barrie, Hamilton, St. Catharines, and Sault Ste. Marie. Lawyers are prepared to meet clients in hospitals or their homes throughout the province to best serve their needs.

For further information, please contact: Colleen Doyle Marketing & Events Manager Tel: 416-366-3311 ext 2300 Email: cdoyle@mollp.com