Global Medical Wellness Market Value to Cross US$ 6.3 billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

The emerging trend of medical wellness programs incorporating modern practices and advanced gadgets for a more satisfying customer experience is driving the market.

Rockville, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical wellness market was close to US$ 984.9 million in 2019, according to Fact.MR's study reports. A thorough analysis of the current medical wellness trends suggests the global market is likely to generate around US$ 1,709.2 million in revenue in 2024. With a CAGR of 14%, the adoption of medical wellness services is predicted to advance substantially between 2024 and 2034. By 2034, the global medical wellness industry's overall valuation is expected to approach up to US$ 6,314.9 million.



The concept of medical wellness or holistic health services has been around as an alternative healthcare option for a very long time. With the ongoing advancements in functional foods and nutraceuticals, medical wellness companies now provide a wider range of products.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 46.54 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 40 Tables No. of Figures 200 Figures

“Strategic portfolio diversification is a tactic used by leading wellness healthcare market players to address holistic well-being of people from diverse cultures and age groups. Moreover, the global distribution of medical wellness products and integrative medicine has been made easier by the exponential rise of e-commerce platforms,“ says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Global Medical Wellness Market Study Report

North America's share of the global medical wellness services market is estimated to be around 37.9% in 2024.

The United States market, with a current valuation of US$ 542 million, is poised to advance with a 15.2% CAGR through 2034.

East Asia follows up with a global market share of 15.2% in 2024, and the total demand for medical wellness services is likely to surge at 13.5% CAGR here.

South Korea is the leading market in East Asia for the adoption of medical wellness programs, which is anticipated to progress with a 14.6% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape for Medical Wellness Market Players

The overall market is highly fragmented due to the scattered presence of wellness retreat centers. The online marketplace has aided in market diversification as medical wellness businesses can now contact distant consumers and streamline the accessibility of their products or services.

Recent Developments by the Medical Wellness Industry Participants

In January 2023, Northwell Health of New York partnered with Digital Gadgets, a top global producer and distributor of technological goods, to launch a range of cutting-edge wellness products under its brand. Products were planned to be exclusively manufactured and distributed to retail, healthcare, and government clients by DG Surgical as a part of Digital Gadgets.

In May 2022, the EarthLite Company introduced its brand new Vibra-Therm Sports Therapy Table. This innovative product stimulates muscular connective tissue while enhancing muscle recovery and accelerating warming by combining heat and vibration massage. With its three vibration modes, six frequencies, and six intensity levels, the product offers personalized vibration therapy treatments to target specific muscle groups. In addition, it is a full-sized massage table made of sustainable forest hardwoods that offers embedded heat therapy and tailored treatments.

Country-wise Insights:

Why the United States is the Budding Ground for the Global Medical Wellness Market Players?

“Greater Knowledge about Medical Wellness Technology of the Citizens of the United States”

Including all wellness destinations in the US, Canada, and Mexico, the medical wellness market in North America is projected to be valued approximately US$ 647 million in 2024. With a long history of offering comprehensive solutions that align with changing client preferences and medical wellness trends, service providers in North America have developed. This regional market is anticipated to expand at a 15% annual pace throughout the forecast years and reach a worth of US$ 2,615 million by the end of 2034.



Over 80% of all business in North America is conducted in the United States, which is still a favourite destination for wellness travel experiences. Consumers in the US are increasingly drawn to integrative wellness vacations that address the mind, body, and spirit. The market for wellness and preventive services is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% over the next ten years, reaching a valuation of US$ 2,232 million by 2034.

