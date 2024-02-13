NextRoll Welcomes Steve Sloan as an Independent Board Member to Support its Continued SaaS Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextRoll , the San Francisco-based marketing technology company delivering products for ambitious marketers to grow their businesses, today announced the appointment of Steve Sloan as an independent board member. This strategic move aligns with NextRoll’s continued SaaS transformation efforts in building software platforms that enable both B2B and B2C marketers to run excellent integrated strategies.



“We are delighted to welcome Steve Sloan to NextRoll’s board of directors,” said Roli Saxena, chief executive officer of NextRoll. “His extensive experience in marketing technology and software product marketing will be invaluable as we further fortify our position as an industry-leading provider of integration-rich, data-driven marketing and advertising technology.”

Sloan brings a wealth of expertise to the board. Currently serving as the CEO of Contentful, an intelligent composable content platform, Sloan has held leadership roles at Marketo, SendGrid, Twilio, Microsoft, and Amazon, showcasing his exceptional portfolio of accomplishments in the marketing technology and software product marketing fields.

“I am excited to join the NextRoll board at a time when the industry is undergoing significant changes,” said Steve Sloan, NextRoll board member. “NextRoll’s track record of success, SaaS transformation and its innovative approach to addressing challenges within the industry align with my passion for driving meaningful advancements in the marketing technology space. I look forward to contributing to NextRoll’s continued success.”

NextRoll remains steadfast in its SaaS transformation across both of its business units, AdRoll and RollWorks, and is committed to continually enhancing its software platforms to drive performance. Sloan’s industry acumen aligns perfectly with NextRoll’s mission to empower marketers to execute integrated marketing strategies, making his appointment an exciting next step in the company’s evolution.

