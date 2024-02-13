DEEP GREEN Completes $2M Asbestos Removal Project at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville

Completed Project Represents the Largest Single Abatement Project in the History of Deep Green



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTC: DGWR) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on the progress achieved by our Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. subsidiary (“LES”) on a major asbestos abatement project, DEEP GREEN's strong financial performance over the past two quarters, and our outlook for continued growth.

"Thanks to Lyell's expertise and hard work, we have completed a $2 million asbestos removal contract at Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) downtown medical campus in Nashville. It was completed on schedule, under budget and as a result should contribute significantly to our accelerated growth plan for DGWR. This accomplishment not only underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship, but also positions our company for accelerated growth." commented David Bradford, President of DEEP GREEN.

Lyell Environmental Services (LES) efficiently executed the pre-demolition asbestos removal and disposal for the 11-story building at VUMC while adhering to strict safety protocols to protect hospital operations and personnel. The safe removal of asbestos in an active medical building requires extensive planning and meticulous execution using specialized equipment and techniques.

Strict controls and oversight are required throughout the process to protect workers, the public, and the environment. Proper asbestos abatement is complex, requiring specialized workers and vetted contractors with extensive training and experience. LES was selected to undertake this critical six-month asbestos abatement project due to the Company’s long successful track record and extensive experience in hazardous waste handling.

DEEP GREEN is dedicated to environmental safety, providing a wide array of professional environmental analysis, testing, remediation, and abatement solutions for commercial, institutional, and residential clients. The company will continue pursuing strategic opportunities to broaden its portfolio of environmental services and expand nationally.

"As a leading, vertically integrated waste management and remediation provider, DEEP GREEN is well-positioned to capitalize on booming demand for eco-friendly and compliant solutions to pressing environmental challenges faced by our customers," said Bill Edmonds, Chairman of DEEP GREEN. "We look forward to creating additional value for shareholders as we fulfill our ambition to be the recognized national leader in this space."

About Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. is an established commercial environmental and ecological testing services company based in Nashville, Tennessee. With a strong focus on environmental protection and safety, the company offers a comprehensive range of services for commercial, institutional and residential properties, including environmental studies, hazardous substance testing, remediation, abatement, and removal. For more information, visit: https://www.lyellenvironmentalservices.com/

About DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc.

DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com

