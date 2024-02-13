NETSOL Technologies Reports 23% Revenue Growth and EPS of $0.04 in Fiscal Second Quarter 2024

Strong licensing fees and increased recurring revenues



2Q ‘24 Gross Margins of 47% up from 25% in 2Q’ 23

Company on track for strong double digit organic revenue growth and profitability in fiscal 2024



ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ended December 31, 2023.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 23% to $15.2 million, compared with $12.4 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $15.3 million.

License fees were $3.0 million compared with $16,000 in the prior year period. License fees on a constant currency basis were $3.1 million.

Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues were $6.8 million compared with $6.5 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $6.8 million.

Total services revenues were $5.4 million, compared with $5.9 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $5.4 million.



Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $7.2 million (or 47% of net revenues), compared to $3.1 million (or 25% of net revenues) in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $5.9 million (or 39% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis).

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $6.1 million (or 40% of sales) compared to $6.2 million (or 50% of sales) for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to $6.7 million (or 44% of sales on a constant currency basis).

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $408,000 or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(2.1 million) or a loss of $(0.19) per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Included in GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL was a loss of $(14,617) on foreign currency exchange transactions in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a gain of $657,000 in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $(902,000) or $(0.08) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $725,000 or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.3 million) or $(0.12) per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Six Months Ended December 31, 2023, Financial Results

Total net revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2023, were $29.5 million, compared to $25.1 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $29.6 million.

License fees were $4.3 million compared with $266,000 in the prior year period. License fees on a constant currency basis were $4.3 million.

Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2023, were $13.3 million compared with $12.5 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $13.3 million.

Total services revenues were $11.9 million compared with $12.3 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $11.9 million.



Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2023, was $13.3 million (or 45% of net revenues), compared with $7.4 million (or 29% of net revenues) in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2023, was $10.6 million (or 36% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis).

Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2023, were $12.0 million (or 41% of sales) compared with $12.3 million (or 49% of sales) in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2023, were $13.1 million (or 44% of sales on a constant currency basis).

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL for the six months ended December 31, 2023, totaled $439,000 or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(2.7 million) or $(0.24) per diluted share in the prior year period. Included in GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL was a loss of $(149,000) on foreign currency exchange transactions for the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a gain of $2.0 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the first six months of fiscal 2024 totaled $(2.4 million) or $(0.21) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2023, was $1.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million or $(0.12) per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

At December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $15.7 million. Total NETSOL stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2023, was $34.5 million, or $3.03 per share.

Management Commentary

NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri stated, “Similar to our first quarter, the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was characterized by increases in total net revenue, improved gross margins, and profitability, demonstrating the strength of our business model and our ability to execute on our growth strategy.

“While we continue to scale our SaaS business, our hybrid license and SaaS model has become a major catalyst for our growth. We recognized substantial license fees in this quarter as part of a large new contract in Asia with a major automotive company, which reinforces our visibility and reputation in the market, as well as the performance and reliability of our products. We expect license fees will continue to represent a key part of our revenue for the foreseeable future, and we have a robust pipeline of both SaaS and licensing opportunities to support this anticipated growth. We recognized increases in our subscription and support revenues this quarter as well, further reflecting the strength of our SaaS offerings. With the launch of our Otoz 2.0 digital retail platform, which has doubled enrollment over the last 12 months, and increased traction with key automotive clients like AutoNation and MINI USA, we’re confident that this part of our business is positioned for continued growth.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results and continue to strategically invest and allocate capital to further expand our presence across key, high growth markets like North America. Given our recent results and trajectory, we expect to see strong double digit organic revenue growth and improved margins throughout the second half of fiscal 2024 as we move into a period of more sustainable profitability.”

Conference Call

NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call today (February 13, 2024) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0789

International dial-in: 201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time or use this link for telephone access to the call via your web browser. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Investor Relations at 818-222-9195.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here, along with additional replay access being provided through the company information section of NETSOL’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13743948

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets As of As of ASSETS December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,659,516 $ 15,533,254 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $421,288 and $420,354 5,975,716 11,714,422 Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $137,406 and $1,380,141 16,299,287 12,377,677 Other current assets 2,142,487 1,978,514 Total current assets 40,077,006 41,603,867 Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 734,397 - Property and equipment, net 5,665,699 6,161,186 Right of use assets - operating leases 1,659,622 1,151,575 Other assets 32,338 32,327 Intangible assets, net - 127,931 Goodwill 9,302,524 9,302,524 Total assets $ 57,471,586 $ 58,379,410 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,713,920 $ 6,552,181 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 5,982,466 5,779,510 Current portion of operating lease obligations 689,770 505,237 Unearned revenue 4,426,008 7,932,306 Total current liabilities 17,812,164 20,769,234 Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 99,527 176,229 Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 1,022,361 652,194 Total liabilities 18,934,052 21,597,657 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized; 12,329,919 shares issued and 11,390,888 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 12,284,887 shares issued and 11,345,856 outstanding as of June 30, 2023 123,301 122,850 Additional paid-in-capital 128,587,384 128,476,048 Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023) (3,920,856 ) (3,920,856 ) Accumulated deficit (44,456,980 ) (44,896,186 ) Other comprehensive loss (45,870,309 ) (45,975,156 ) Total NetSol stockholders' equity 34,462,540 33,806,700 Non-controlling interest 4,074,994 2,975,053 Total stockholders' equity 38,537,534 36,781,753 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,471,586 $ 58,379,410





NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Revenues: License fees $ 2,990,453 $ 15,884 $ 4,270,902 $ 265,844 Subscription and support 6,827,781 6,502,669 13,340,024 12,519,503 Services 5,419,707 5,871,805 11,869,196 12,311,130 Total net revenues 15,237,941 12,390,358 29,480,122 25,096,477 Cost of revenues 8,062,204 9,247,895 16,142,368 17,702,017 Gross profit 7,175,737 3,142,463 13,337,754 7,394,460 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,807,494 5,716,073 11,240,463 11,394,634 Research and development cost 341,411 472,904 719,830 942,531 Total operating expenses 6,148,905 6,188,977 11,960,293 12,337,165 Income (loss) from operations 1,026,832 (3,046,514 ) 1,377,461 (4,942,705 ) Other income and (expenses) Interest expense (290,322 ) (202,363 ) (566,339 ) (323,973 ) Interest income 468,280 309,906 882,998 741,763 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions (14,617 ) 657,223 (148,870 ) 1,972,928 Share of net loss from equity investment - 5,133 - 5,133 Other income (expense) (57,305 ) 94,708 576 120,324 Total other income (expenses) 106,036 864,607 168,365 2,516,175 Net income (loss) before income taxes 1,132,868 (2,181,907 ) 1,545,826 (2,426,530 ) Income tax provision (150,053 ) (220,056 ) (271,948 ) (413,404 ) Net income (loss) 982,815 (2,401,963 ) 1,273,878 (2,839,934 ) Non-controlling interest (574,499 ) 309,037 (834,672 ) 126,279 Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol $ 408,316 $ (2,092,926 ) $ 439,206 $ (2,713,655 ) Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.24 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 11,372,819 11,270,199 11,359,338 11,263,869 Diluted 11,372,819 11,270,199 11,359,338 11,263,869





NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,273,878 $ (2,839,934 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 959,949 1,736,503 Provision for bad debts 29,191 (67,176 ) Share of net (gain) loss from investment under equity method - (5,133 ) Gain on sale of assets (98 ) (28,344 ) Stock based compensation 111,787 146,167 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,722,791 3,772,091 Revenues in excess of billing (4,239,762 ) (702,812 ) Other current assets 329,171 (529,579 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 72,501 904,731 Unearned revenue (3,654,724 ) (696,971 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 604,684 1,689,543 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (570,584 ) (1,252,325 ) Sales of property and equipment 1,248 70,283 Net cash used in investing activities (569,336 ) (1,182,042 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank loans 135,123 Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (162,482 ) (537,180 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,359 ) (537,180 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 118,273 (2,987,396 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 126,262 (3,017,075 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 15,533,254 23,963,797 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,659,516 $ 20,946,722



