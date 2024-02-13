Lantheus Announces Collaboration to Provide Novel Tau Imaging Agent for Large Consortium Clinical Trial Sponsored by the National Institute on Aging

Lantheus to supply MK-6240, an investigational F18-labeled PET imaging agent that targets tau tangles



BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today announced a collaboration agreement with a National Institute on Aging (NIA)-sponsored study called the Consortium for Clarity in ADRD Research Through Imaging (CLARiTI). This agreement enables the consortium to use MK-6240, Lantheus’ clinical-stage F18-labeled Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agent, in its investigation of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. MK-6240 targets aggregated tau protein in the form of neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) which are a hallmark of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

The CLARiTI study will involve all 37 Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centers in the United States which will recruit 2,000 subjects and collect their imaging and blood-based biomarker data to generate etiologic profiles for cases of mixed dementia.

“This study is designed to shed light on the complex interplay of multiple pathologies contributing to dementia, ultimately advancing our understanding and treatment of this devastating condition,” said Sterling Johnson, PhD, Professor of Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and the CLARiTI study lead. “We are thrilled to partner with Lantheus to use MK-6240 for tau PET imaging in this important study.”

“MK-6240 is poised to play a pivotal role in propelling Alzheimer’s diagnosis and treatment research to new heights,” said Jean-Claude Provost, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Lantheus. “This agreement aligns with Lantheus’ purpose to actively cultivate collaborations that empower researchers worldwide with essential tools to accelerate clinical research and development of therapies. In an era defined by an unprecedented number of Alzheimer’s diagnoses, the CLARiTI study represents a significant milestone in Alzheimer’s research, with the potential to change the trajectory of this degenerative disease.”

About the CLARiTI Study

Clarity in Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Research Through Imaging (CLARiTI) is a multi-site imaging observational study that will be conducted at all 37 Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centers (ADRCs) in the United States. The study will collect data about the presence, absence or change in characteristic disease biomarkers in people who have various types of dementia or are at risk of developing it. CLARiTI is a five-year study that will enroll 2,000 subjects across the U.S. Data generated from CLARiTI will be made available to the scientific community through the National Alzheimer's Coordinating Center, and biological samples will be analyzed and made available through the National Centralized Repository for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias.

Please visit https://naccdata.org/nacc-collaborations/clariti for more information about the study.

About Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia. Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning and behavioral abilities to such an extent that it interferes with a person’s daily life and activities. Dementia is not a specific disease; it describes a group of symptoms that often has a mixture of etiologies. It is estimated that 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s dementia. As the population ages, it is projected that by 2050, this number may grow to 12.7 million.1

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 65 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

1Alzheimer’s Association. 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. Alzheimer’s Dement 2023;19(4). DOI 10.1002/alz.13016.

