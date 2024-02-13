Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,098 in the last 365 days.

EGU GMPV ECS Campfires – Tuesday 27th February 11am CET

Mark your calendar! We have prepared the first edition of the ECS Tips Campfire of the Geochemistry, Mineralogy, Petrology and Volcanology division, which will take place on Tuesday 27th February at 11am CET on Zoom.

This special edition will be dedicated to Outreach & science communication, during which three scientists will present their outreach activities and have a panel discussion with the audience. 

Our speakers for this edition are: 

 

1. Alessandro Musu

PhD student @ University of Geneva, Switzerland

 Co-host of the Volcano Watch podcast with Corin Jorgenson

 

 

 

2. Sam Illingworth

Associate Professor @ Edinburgh Napier University

Chief Executive Editor of Geoscience Communication and founder of the science and poetry peer-reviewed journal Consilience

 

 

3. Natasha Dowey

Associate Professor @ Sheffield Hallam University

Creator of the non-profit initiative Geoscience for the Future and Editor of the associated website

 

 

Talk attendance is by registration only and you can register here.

Looking forward to seeing lots of you there!

+

We are looking for speakers! If you’d like to present at a future seminar, or if you know ECS interested in the opportunity, here is the registration form to join one of the 2024 Scientific Editions.

You can also give us feedback on any of our talks or provide ideas for the Campfires here.

Marine Boulanger (Université Clermont Auvergne), Giulia Consuma (The University of Western Australia), Marco Knüver (University of Bari), Veronica Peverelli (University of Bologna), Anne Sturm (Universität Heidelberg), Fernanda Torres (Ruhr Universität Bochum), Naomi Tücker (The University of Western Australia).

You just read:

EGU GMPV ECS Campfires – Tuesday 27th February 11am CET

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more