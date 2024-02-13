EGU GMPV ECS Campfires – Tuesday 27th February 11am CET

Mark your calendar! We have prepared the first edition of the ECS Tips Campfire of the Geochemistry, Mineralogy, Petrology and Volcanology division, which will take place on Tuesday 27th February at 11am CET on Zoom.

This special edition will be dedicated to Outreach & science communication, during which three scientists will present their outreach activities and have a panel discussion with the audience.

Our speakers for this edition are:

1. Alessandro Musu

PhD student @ University of Geneva, Switzerland

Co-host of the Volcano Watch podcast with Corin Jorgenson

2. Sam Illingworth

Associate Professor @ Edinburgh Napier University

Chief Executive Editor of Geoscience Communication and founder of the science and poetry peer-reviewed journal Consilience

3. Natasha Dowey

Associate Professor @ Sheffield Hallam University

Creator of the non-profit initiative Geoscience for the Future and Editor of the associated website

Talk attendance is by registration only and you can register here.

Looking forward to seeing lots of you there!

We are looking for speakers! If you’d like to present at a future seminar, or if you know ECS interested in the opportunity, here is the registration form to join one of the 2024 Scientific Editions.

You can also give us feedback on any of our talks or provide ideas for the Campfires here.