Lelantos Holdings to Acquire Eco Management Systems and Announces New Board of Directors Appointment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- As part of its ongoing effort to provide renewable energy to the masses, Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LNTO) (“Lelantos” or the “Company”), has taken the first step in its acquisition of Eco Management Systems. “Eco” or “Eco Management” is a full-service commercial and residential solar contractor (“EPC”), that is licensed in Arizona, California, Illinois, and Texas, with its primary corporate headquarters located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Lelantos executed a memorandum of understanding with Eco to acquire 50% of their company and is currently finalizing the formal binding agreements to actuate the acquisition. This new addition to the Company will allow it to greatly expand operations, including the introduction of a residential solar program, and directly install Company projects in the states where Eco is licensed. The Company has structured plans to fully acquire Eco after the successful completion of milestones that the Company and Eco have mutually agreed upon.

With a mission to expand the use of renewable energy to as many households and commercial establishments as possible, Eco’s goals directly align with the Company’s objectives within the industry and lay the foundation for immediate growth. The acquisition directly benefits the Company in the following (but not limited to) ways:

Multiplies the Company’s top-line revenue on all collaborative projects 5X-10X.

Provides the Company with direct access to all of Eco’s nationwide finance arms, including top solar lenders such as Sunnova.

Provides the Company with direct access to all of Eco’s preferred industry-best pricing with nationwide renewable energy equipment vendors such as CED Greentech, BayWa r.e., ABC Supply CO., and many others.

Direct licenses to operate in four (4) large solar markets, which allows for strict quality control, greater cost savings, larger margins, and better results. The direct licenses also enable the Company to bring on its own sales groups in each market to generate leads and sales pipelines.

Empowers the company with the ability to easily expand into new markets.

Leverages more than a decade of high-level performance and experience in the solar industry.

COO of Lelantos Holdings, Joshua Weaver, says, “This acquisition provides us a pivotal component to realize the goal of vertical integration within the renewable energy space. Eco’s reputation as a high-quality and well-respected EPC stands by itself and I am excited for the value that this relationship brings to Lelantos as a whole.”

Dedicated to quality and craftsmanship, Eco is an experienced and highly reputable EPC that has been installing solar for homes and businesses since 2017. Over the past three years, Eco has signed 530+ jobs under contract, equating to more 3.5 megawatts and $19.1 million in contract value.

Isaac Curiel, president and founder of Eco, enthusiastically states, “The acquisition by Lelantos is a natural fit and culminates the partnership we have been developing over the past year. This new arrangement benefits both companies and provides the opportunity for significant growth.”

For more about Eco Management, visit their website: https://www.ecomanagementsystems.com/

In addition to announcing the acquisition of Eco Management, the Company is proud to announce the addition of Sean Land to the Board of Directors. Mr. Land has been a key figure in the residential, commercial and industrial solar space for the past three years. As a keen business development and relationship management expert, Sean helped another publicly traded entity in solar vastly expand their national business network and drove a tremendous volume of growth for the company. In just a few short years, Sean was able to accomplish the following:

Built a 300-plus residential dealer network.

Sourced and managed a residential installation network in 42 states (the largest of any publicly traded company in the solar space. This network also extends to the commercial sector.)

Sourced the pipeline for $300mm in commercial projects in 2022.

Sean’s network of relationships also allowed him to develop and implement exclusive financing programs with the country's top lenders (Good Leap, Service Finance, Dividend, and Sunnova) and develop an evergreen pipeline of thousands of leads for residential and solar projects. Additionally, Sean has been featured as a keynote speaker at several large-scale conventions, including the largest roofing conference in the nation, Win the Storm.

His skill and expertise as well as his rolodex of relationships and a constant pipeline of clients for solar installations make Sean a perfect candidate to become a key member of the Board of Directors. In fact, Sean is directly responsible for curating the relationship with Eco Management that has led to its acquisition by the Company.

Mr. Land states, “I have worked with the executive leadership of Lelantos for several years on a variety of projects that range from marketing to integrated micro-grid development. Over that time, we have developed a strong working relationship that has directly carried over to the renewable energy space. I am proud to become a member of the Board and am excited to see what the future holds for the Company.”

Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of “Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. With a focus on sustainable energy, Lelantos Holdings has a mission of being at the forefront of innovation in a dynamic industry, and the goal of operating as a vertically integrated entity to reduce overhead and increase service offerings. Although Lelantos is a new entity, the Company’s overall vision has been collectively developed by a seasoned management team over the past decade to culminate its current operations, foster innovation and advance technological developments.

Lelantos Holdings website: lelantos.io.

Lelantos Energy

INNOVATIVE. STRATEGIC. SOLUTION ORIENTED.

Lelantos Energy offers a forward-thinking solution to adapt to the dynamic landscape of commercial solar, residential solar, microgrid design, energy storage architecture, and EV supercharging. With extensive industry expertise, it provides a comprehensive approach and has strategically joined forces with experienced and leading industry professionals as well as dedicated lending resources to create a model that will mitigate risk, establish high-yield rewards for investors, and firmly cement its vision to advance and revolutionize the delivery of renewable energy projects on a global scale.

Lelantos Energy’s strength is intelligently designing and developing large-scale projects, from multi-location operations to fully developed utility-scale systems. Beyond that, its key relationships allow Lelantos Energy to finance, source products, develop and go to construction more quickly than traditional renewable energy solutions providers.

Lelantos Energy website: www.Lelantos.Energy

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

