State of Utah Department of Corrections Selects Genasys Protect CONNECT for Secure Communications

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in protective communications, today announced the State of Utah’s Department of Corrections (DOC) has agreed to a multi-year contract for Genasys Protect CONNECT.



Genasys Protect is the only holistic platform that unites all aspects of emergency communication to improve public safety. The CONNECT module will streamline all critical information and intelligence for the DOC and its specialized task forces across five regional divisions to facilitate seamless communication statewide. CONNECT will also provide the DOC a secure system for internal communications and collaboration with external agencies and resources.

“We are proud to support our critical law enforcement partners for the state of Utah,” said Chief Jeff Halstead (Ret.), CONNECT Director of Strategic Accounts. “CONNECT will provide the capacity to increase efficiency, improve the safety of DOC employees, and provide additional services to all DOC public safety partners.”

Chief Halstead added, “CONNECT empowers departments and agencies to communicate and collaborate in real time via secure messaging. Fully compliant with CJIS and FOIA regulations to meet messaging requirements, CONNECT is also capable of rapidly deploying department-wide broadcasts utilizing any equipment in any location.”

CONNECT provides secure, real-time communication and collaboration, addressing the strictest requirements of public safety agencies, hospitals, financial services, and secure business communications. With security at its core, CONNECT ensures the integrity and reliability of every message, offering a robust platform for both internal and external communication and collaboration.

CONNECT unifies departments and drives compliance, including CJIS, FOIA and HIPAA, of record retention policies that enable departments, agencies, and personnel to communicate with confidence.

About Genasys, Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications Solutions and Systems, designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” The company provides the Genasys Protect platform, the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as Genasys Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®) that deliver directed, audible voice messages with exceptional vocal clarity from close range to 5,500 meters. Genasys serves state and local governmental agencies, and education (SLED); enterprise organizations in critical sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, and automotive; and federal governments and the military. Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have diverse applications, including emergency warning and mass notification for public safety, critical event management for enterprise companies, communication and de-escalation for defense and law enforcement, and automated detection of real-time threats. Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys Protect covers more than 70 Million people in over 100 countries worldwide, including more than 500 U.S. cities, counties and states.



For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation the business impact of geopolitical conflict, epidemics or pandemics, and other causes that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Investor Relations Contact Brian Alger, CFA SVP, IR and Corporate Development ir@genasys.com (858) 676-0582