Breckenridge Distillery Wins World’s Best Finished Bourbon at 2024 World Whiskies Awards

Breckenridge Distillery takes home three awards at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine, including World's Best Finished Bourbon, America’s Best Finished Bourbon and Icons of Whisky Campaign Innovator of the Year: Highly Commended

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery , one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), celebrates the wins of World’s Best Finished Bourbon, America’s Best Finished Bourbon and Icons of Whisky Campaign Innovator of the Year: Highly Commended at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards.



After blind tasting over 1,490 spirits, over 200 judges awarded Breckenridge Port Cask Finish Whiskey World’s Best Finished Bourbon and America’s Best Finished Bourbon. Breckenridge Distillery’s Après Anywhere campaign won Icons of Whisky Campaign Innovator of the Year: Highly Commended for its marketing program, designed to inspire people to après their craft with Breckenridge Bourbon.





“The continued recognition of our bourbons and marketing campaigns is owed to the dedication, craft and commitment to quality of the team at Breckenridge Distillery,” said Bryan Nolt, founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “We're honored to be a part of this industry and to be recognized on the global stage year after year.”

Breckenridge Port Cask Finish Whiskey was released in 2016 and was the 2017 winner for Best American Blended Whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards. The Après Anywhere campaign launched in 2023.

“We’ve perfected our craft, and that’s only reiterated with the recognition from the Whisky Magazine awards,” said Jessie Unruh, director of marketing at Breckenridge Distillery. “We wanted to bring our consumers along for the new Après Anywhere campaign and create something that also celebrates their unique crafts, from painters to BBQ pit masters to up and coming musicians. We’re thrilled that others have come to love our marketing as much as our team.”

Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a three-time winner of the Icons of Whisky and 10-time winner of Best American winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 3x in 2023 and now 2024). Breckenridge Port Cask Finish Whiskey joins Breckenridge 105 High Proof, World’s Best Blended Whiskey 2023, and Breckenridge Gin, World’s Best Gin 2021, on the global stage.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 3x in 2023) and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge High Proof won World’s Best Blended Whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards joining Breckenridge Gin named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

Forward-Looking Statements

