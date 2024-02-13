Snap One Holdings Corp. Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services, and software to professional integrators, today announced the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report.

“Our inaugural Sustainability Report emphasizes our commitment towards building a responsible and sustainable practice that benefits our customers, employees, and our planet,” said John Heyman, CEO of Snap One. “I am confident the initiatives outlined in this report align with our overarching strategy of enhancing the lives of our end users and stakeholders. Through our inclusive work environment, we continue to drive a positive impact for our communities while upholding the highest standards with our partners to ensure our products improve energy efficiency for our customers’ homes. Our sustainability initiatives will continue to set the foundation of making lives more enjoyable, connected, and secure.”

Key highlights from Snap One’s inaugural Sustainability Report include:

Recognized through numerous awards and accolades for creating solutions that enable resource efficiency and enhance data security and privacy for integrators and end customers

Upheld the Company’s tenet to “Be the Best Place to Work” with an 82% Employee Engagement Score and a 92% response rate. This meant 82% of Snap One employees responded positively to statements such as, “I am proud to work at Snap One,” “I intend to stay with Snap One for at least the next 12 months,” “I would recommend Snap One as a great place to work,” and “My work gives me a sense of personal accomplishment.”

Implemented a carbon accounting software tool, Persefoni AI Inc., to enhance Snap One’s data collection and reporting accuracy, timeliness, and the ability to expand and analyze third-party data

Adopted internal and publicly facing policies to increase transparency and compliance within Snap One’s governance practices

Snap One’s sustainability strategy is based on four underlying principles:

People – Creating a safe environment with equitable and inclusive employee experiences

– Creating solutions that enable resource efficiency and enhance security and privacy for end customers and partners Planet – Minimizing the Company’s carbon footprint and improving the sustainability of its operations

Snap One’s complete 2023 Sustainability Report is available for download on Snap One’s investor relations website at investors.snapone.com.

About Snap One

As a leading distributor of Smart Living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, control, and security solutions to residential and commercial end customers worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. In addition to products, the Company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com.

