Aligos Therapeutics Strengthens Finance Leadership Team with Two New Appointments

Jordyn Tarazi joins as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Nikhil Aneja, CPA, CA appointed as Vice President, Finance

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS) (“Aligos”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced the appointments of Jordyn Tarazi as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications and Nikhil Aneja as Vice President, Finance, effective immediately.

“We are delighted to welcome Jordyn and Nikhil to the team,” said Lesley Ann Calhoun, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Aligos. “Their experience and additional capabilities will be valuable for the team as we progress towards meaningful clinical data later this year. We are growing our team strategically to aid us in the next phase of growth at Aligos.”

Jordyn brings a wealth of leadership experience across investor relations, corporate communications, strategic planning, and business development. She joins from ABio-X Holdings - Inc. where she was instrumental in building a new life science incubator. Previously, Jordyn served as the Head of Investor Relations at CohBar, Inc., a company focused on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and other inflammatory/fibrotic indications. She began her career in investment banking, where she assisted companies in raising more than $1B dollars. Jordyn graduated summa cum laude from DePaul University.

“I am thrilled to join the exceptional Aligos Team,” stated Jordyn Tarazi, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Aligos. “This is an exciting time for the MASH space, and we are well positioned to continue advancing our potential best in class pipeline. I look forward to sharing our exciting story to our stakeholders.”

Nikhil brings decades of finance and accounting leadership experience. He joins from CareDx, Inc., where he led a global accounting team and oversaw all aspects of financial reporting. Nikhil has worked in life sciences in roles of increasing responsibility throughout his career, including Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. and ZS Pharma, Inc. He graduated with Honors from the Sri Ram College of Commerce, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Associate Chartered Accountant, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA).

“I am excited to join Aligos at this important time in the company’s evolution,” stated Nikhil Aneja, VP, Finance at Aligos. “I look forward to being part of the team as we work to deliver meaningful therapeutics to patients with liver and viral diseases.”

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best in class therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as coronaviruses and chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s progress towards meaningful clinical data later this year; growing the team strategically to aid in the next phase of growth at Aligos; and being well positioned to continue advancing the company’s potential best in class pipeline. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Aligos’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, and the impact of global events and other macroeconomic conditions on the Aligos’ business. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 2, 2023 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

