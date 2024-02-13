Submit Release
Xometry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results On February 29, 2024

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Feb. 29, 2024.

Xometry’s conference call and webcast to discuss the results will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) on Feb. 29, 2024. In addition to its press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com.

Xometry, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

The earnings webcast and presentation will be arched on Xometry’s Investor Relations site.

About Xometry
Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the $2.4 trillion manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact:
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Hutchison
VP, Global Corporate Communications
415-583-2119
Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com


