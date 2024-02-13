Submit Release
Franklin Electric Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales of $473.0 million, a decrease of 3% to the prior year
  • Water Systems and Distribution net sales decreased by 1% each, while Fueling Systems net sales decreased 23%
  • Operating income was $50.8 million with operating margin of 10.7%
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.82

Full Year 2023 Highlights

  • Full Year record net sales of $2.1 billion, an increase of 1% over the prior year
  • Water Systems and Distribution both set new net sales records with increases of 4% and 1%, respectively, while Fueling Systems net sales decreased 11%
  • Operating income for 2023 was a record at $262.4 million with operating margin of 12.7%
  • GAAP fully diluted EPS was a record at $4.11, an increase of 4% over the prior year
  • Record cash flows from operating activities of $315.7 million increased $214.0 million over the prior year

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for fiscal year 2023.

Fourth quarter 2023 net sales were $473.0 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 net sales of $489.4 million. Fourth quarter 2023 operating income was $50.8 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 operating income of $56.2 million.   Fourth quarter 2023 EPS was $0.82, versus EPS in the fourth quarter 2022 of $0.84.

Full Year 2023 net sales were $2.1 billion, compared to full year 2022 net sales of $2.0 billion. Full year 2023 operating income was $262.4 million, compared to full year 2022 operating income of $257.2 million. Full year 2023 EPS was $4.11, versus EPS in 2022 of $3.97.

“The Franklin Electric team delivered another solid quarter to end a record year overall for the Company with new full year records for net sales, operating income, earnings per share, and operating cash flows. Strong execution drove healthy margins for both the quarter and year, led by record full-year operating income in our Water Systems segment while commodity price headwinds in our Distribution business and destocking activity in Fueling continued to weigh on our results,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

“The breadth and durability of our global portfolio has proven resilient and positions us well entering 2024 where we expect demand to gain momentum as we move further into the year. I’m confident our healthy financial position and commitment to remain focused on meeting our customers’ growing requirements for water and energy solutions provides a solid foundation to enhance shareholder value”, concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $279.6 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of $1.7 million or 1 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Sales decreases were driven by lower sales of groundwater pumping and water treatment products, partially offset by strong end market demand for large pumps. Water Systems operating income in the fourth quarter 2023 was $44.1 million. Fourth quarter 2022 Water Systems operating income was $44.6 million.

Distribution net sales were $148.0 million in the fourth quarter 2023, a decrease of $0.9 million or 1 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The Distribution segment operating income was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to fourth quarter 2022 operating income of $2.9 million. Distribution segment sales and operating income were negatively impacted by adverse weather and margin compression from declining pricing of commodity-based products sold through the business.

Fueling Systems net sales were $65.7 million in the fourth quarter 2023, a decrease of $19.8 million or 23 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Sales decreases were driven by customer inventory destocking driving lower volumes and higher interest rates, labor constraints, and permitting delays causing some new station build plans to move into 2024. Fueling Systems operating income in the fourth quarter 2023 was $19.4 million. Fourth quarter 2022 Fueling Systems operating income was $24.3 million.

Cash Flow

Net cash flows from operating activities for 2023 were $315.7 million versus $101.7 million in the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to actions the Company took to improve working capital including inventory reductions as its supply chain resiliency and lead times improved during the back half of the year.

2024 Guidance

The Company expects its full year 2024 sales to be in the range of $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion and full year 2024 EPS to be in the range of $4.22 to $4.40.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases,  raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2023 and America’s Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
               
(In thousands, except per share amounts)              
               
  Fourth Quarter Ended   Fiscal Year End
  December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
               
Net sales $ 472,970     $ 489,431     $ 2,065,133     $ 2,043,711  
               
Cost of sales   312,961       323,213       1,368,125       1,352,276  
               
Gross profit   160,009       166,218       697,008       691,435  
               
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   108,825       109,724       433,476       432,076  
               
Restructuring expense   356       272       1,091       2,170  
               
Operating income   50,828       56,222       262,441       257,189  
               
Interest expense   (1,481 )     (4,033 )     (11,790 )     (11,525 )
Other income/(expense), net   1,831       (414 )     3,696       (3,201 )
Foreign exchange expense   (4,026 )     (2,946 )     (12,124 )     (7,236 )
               
Income before income taxes   47,152       48,829       242,223       235,227  
               
Income tax expense   8,322       8,872       47,489       46,416  
               
Net income $ 38,830     $ 39,957     $ 194,734     $ 188,811  
               
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (281 )     (378 )     (1,462 )     (1,479 )
               
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 38,549     $ 39,579     $ 193,272     $ 187,332  
               
Income per share:              
Basic $ 0.83     $ 0.85     $ 4.17     $ 4.02  
Diluted $ 0.82     $ 0.84     $ 4.11     $ 3.97  
               


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
(In thousands)      
       
  December 31,   December 31,
  2023   2022
ASSETS      
       
Cash and equivalents $ 84,963   $ 45,790
Receivables (net)   222,418     230,404
Inventories   508,696     544,980
Other current assets   37,718     36,916
Total current assets   853,795     858,090
       
Property, plant, and equipment, net   229,739     215,154
Lease right-of-use assets, net   57,014     48,948
Goodwill and other assets   587,574     572,009
Total assets $ 1,728,122   $ 1,694,201
       
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
       
Accounts payable $ 152,419   $ 139,266
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   104,949     123,788
Current lease liability   17,316     15,959
Current maturities of long-term debt and      
short-term borrowings   12,355     126,756
Total current liabilities   287,039     405,769
       
Long-term debt   88,056     89,271
Long-term lease liability   38,549     32,858
Income taxes payable non-current   4,837     8,707
Deferred income taxes   29,461     29,744
Employee benefit plans   35,973     31,889
Other long-term liabilities   33,914     25,209
 
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   1,145     620
       
Total equity   1,209,148     1,070,134
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,728,122   $ 1,694,201
       


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)      
  December 31,   December 31,
  2023   2022
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income   194,734     $ 188,811  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   52,260       50,374  
Non-cash lease expense   18,852       17,406  
Share-based compensation   10,133       10,973  
Other   10,259       7,291  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Receivables   19,150       (44,800 )
Inventory   48,176       (101,080 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (23,085 )     (12,283 )
Operating leases   (18,874 )     (17,406 )
Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act   (2,902 )     (355 )
Other   7,007       2,743  
       
Net cash flows from operating activities   315,710       101,674  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Additions to property, plant, and equipment   (41,415 )     (41,903 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment   1,494       6  
Acquisitions and investments   (34,831 )     (1,186 )
Other investing activities   463       9  
       
Net cash flows from investing activities   (74,289 )     (43,074 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net change in debt   (115,529 )     28,936  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   9,193       3,859  
Purchases of common stock   (43,332 )     (40,490 )
Dividends paid   (41,723 )     (36,991 )
Deferred payments for acquisitions   (802 )     (3,786 )
Net cash flows from financing activities   (192,193 )     (48,472 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (10,055 )     (4,874 )
Net change in cash and equivalents   39,173       5,254  
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period   45,790       40,536  
Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 84,963     $ 45,790  
       

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

                   
  Net Sales For the Fourth Quarter
  United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total        
(in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
                   
Q4 2022 $171.0   $38.4   $46.0   $25.9   $281.3   $85.5   $148.9   ($26.3 ) $489.4  
Q4 2023 $161.2   $46.6   $45.5   $26.3   $279.6   $65.7   $148.0   ($20.3 ) $473.0  
Change ($9.8 ) $8.2   ($0.5 ) $0.4   ($1.7 ) ($19.8 ) ($0.9 ) $6.0   ($16.4 )
% Change -6 % 21 % -1 % 2 % -1 % -23 % -1 %   -3 %
                   
Foreign currency translation ($0.1 ) ($6.9 ) ($5.8 ) ($0.1 ) ($12.9 ) $0.1   $0.0     ($12.8 )
% Change 0 % -18 % -13 % 0 % -5 % 0 % 0 %   -3 %
                   
Volume/Price ($9.7 ) $15.1   $5.3   $0.5   $11.2   ($19.9 ) ($0.9 ) $6.0   ($3.6 )
% Change -6 % 39 % 12 % 2 % 4 % -23 % -1 % -23 % -1 %


  Net Sales For the Full Year
  United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia
 		Total                
(in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific
 		Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims
 		Consolidated
                                     
FY 2022 $712.9   $159.3   $192.8   $92.5   $1,157.5   $334.1   $668.1   ($116.0 ) $2,043.7  
FY 2023 $744.4   $174.2   $198.3   $86.8   $1,203.7   $296.5   $673.3   ($108.4 ) $2,065.1  
Change $31.5   $14.9   $5.5   ($5.7 ) $46.2   ($37.6 ) $5.2   $7.6   $21.4  
% Change 4 % 9 % 3 % -6 % 4 % -11 % 1 %     1 %
                                     
Foreign currency translation ($3.3 ) ($22.1 ) ($23.6 ) ($3.3 ) ($52.3 ) ($0.8 ) $0.0       ($53.1 )
% Change 0 % -14 % -12 % -4 % -5 % 0 % 0 %     -3 %
                                     
Volume/Price $34.8   $37.0   $29.1   ($2.4 ) $98.5   ($36.8 ) $5.2   $7.6   $74.5  
% Change 5 % 23 % 15 % -3 % 9 % -11 % 1 % -7 % 4 %
                                     

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

       
Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the Fourth Quarter 2023
  Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 44.1 $ 19.4 $ 1.0 $ (13.7) $ 50.8
% Operating Income To Net Sales   15.8%   29.5%   0.7%     10.7%
           
Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the Fourth Quarter 2022
  Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 44.6 $ 24.3 $ 2.9 $ (15.6) $ 56.2
% Operating Income To Net Sales   15.9%   28.4%   1.9%     11.5%
           
Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the Full Year of 2023
  Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 196.6 $ 92.7 $ 34.3 $ (61.2) $ 262.4
% Operating Income To Net Sales   16.3%   31.3%   5.1%     12.7%
           
Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the Full Year of 2022
  Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 172.3 $ 96.8 $ 54.5 $ (66.4) $ 257.2
% Operating Income To Net Sales   14.9%   29.0%   8.2%     12.6%
           

