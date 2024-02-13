Franklin Electric Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights



Consolidated net sales of $473.0 million, a decrease of 3% to the prior year

Water Systems and Distribution net sales decreased by 1% each, while Fueling Systems net sales decreased 23%

Operating income was $50.8 million with operating margin of 10.7%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.82

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Full Year record net sales of $2.1 billion, an increase of 1% over the prior year

Water Systems and Distribution both set new net sales records with increases of 4% and 1%, respectively, while Fueling Systems net sales decreased 11%

Operating income for 2023 was a record at $262.4 million with operating margin of 12.7%

GAAP fully diluted EPS was a record at $4.11, an increase of 4% over the prior year

Record cash flows from operating activities of $315.7 million increased $214.0 million over the prior year



FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for fiscal year 2023.

Fourth quarter 2023 net sales were $473.0 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 net sales of $489.4 million. Fourth quarter 2023 operating income was $50.8 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 operating income of $56.2 million. Fourth quarter 2023 EPS was $0.82, versus EPS in the fourth quarter 2022 of $0.84.

Full Year 2023 net sales were $2.1 billion, compared to full year 2022 net sales of $2.0 billion. Full year 2023 operating income was $262.4 million, compared to full year 2022 operating income of $257.2 million. Full year 2023 EPS was $4.11, versus EPS in 2022 of $3.97.

“The Franklin Electric team delivered another solid quarter to end a record year overall for the Company with new full year records for net sales, operating income, earnings per share, and operating cash flows. Strong execution drove healthy margins for both the quarter and year, led by record full-year operating income in our Water Systems segment while commodity price headwinds in our Distribution business and destocking activity in Fueling continued to weigh on our results,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

“The breadth and durability of our global portfolio has proven resilient and positions us well entering 2024 where we expect demand to gain momentum as we move further into the year. I’m confident our healthy financial position and commitment to remain focused on meeting our customers’ growing requirements for water and energy solutions provides a solid foundation to enhance shareholder value”, concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $279.6 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of $1.7 million or 1 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Sales decreases were driven by lower sales of groundwater pumping and water treatment products, partially offset by strong end market demand for large pumps. Water Systems operating income in the fourth quarter 2023 was $44.1 million. Fourth quarter 2022 Water Systems operating income was $44.6 million.

Distribution net sales were $148.0 million in the fourth quarter 2023, a decrease of $0.9 million or 1 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The Distribution segment operating income was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to fourth quarter 2022 operating income of $2.9 million. Distribution segment sales and operating income were negatively impacted by adverse weather and margin compression from declining pricing of commodity-based products sold through the business.

Fueling Systems net sales were $65.7 million in the fourth quarter 2023, a decrease of $19.8 million or 23 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Sales decreases were driven by customer inventory destocking driving lower volumes and higher interest rates, labor constraints, and permitting delays causing some new station build plans to move into 2024. Fueling Systems operating income in the fourth quarter 2023 was $19.4 million. Fourth quarter 2022 Fueling Systems operating income was $24.3 million.

Cash Flow

Net cash flows from operating activities for 2023 were $315.7 million versus $101.7 million in the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to actions the Company took to improve working capital including inventory reductions as its supply chain resiliency and lead times improved during the back half of the year.

2024 Guidance

The Company expects its full year 2024 sales to be in the range of $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion and full year 2024 EPS to be in the range of $4.22 to $4.40.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2023 and America’s Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today.

Franklin Electric Contact:

Sandy Statzer

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

InvestorRelations@fele.com

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Ended Fiscal Year End December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 472,970 $ 489,431 $ 2,065,133 $ 2,043,711 Cost of sales 312,961 323,213 1,368,125 1,352,276 Gross profit 160,009 166,218 697,008 691,435 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 108,825 109,724 433,476 432,076 Restructuring expense 356 272 1,091 2,170 Operating income 50,828 56,222 262,441 257,189 Interest expense (1,481 ) (4,033 ) (11,790 ) (11,525 ) Other income/(expense), net 1,831 (414 ) 3,696 (3,201 ) Foreign exchange expense (4,026 ) (2,946 ) (12,124 ) (7,236 ) Income before income taxes 47,152 48,829 242,223 235,227 Income tax expense 8,322 8,872 47,489 46,416 Net income $ 38,830 $ 39,957 $ 194,734 $ 188,811 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (281 ) (378 ) (1,462 ) (1,479 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 38,549 $ 39,579 $ 193,272 $ 187,332 Income per share: Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.85 $ 4.17 $ 4.02 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.84 $ 4.11 $ 3.97





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 84,963 $ 45,790 Receivables (net) 222,418 230,404 Inventories 508,696 544,980 Other current assets 37,718 36,916 Total current assets 853,795 858,090 Property, plant, and equipment, net 229,739 215,154 Lease right-of-use assets, net 57,014 48,948 Goodwill and other assets 587,574 572,009 Total assets $ 1,728,122 $ 1,694,201 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 152,419 $ 139,266 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 104,949 123,788 Current lease liability 17,316 15,959 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 12,355 126,756 Total current liabilities 287,039 405,769 Long-term debt 88,056 89,271 Long-term lease liability 38,549 32,858 Income taxes payable non-current 4,837 8,707 Deferred income taxes 29,461 29,744 Employee benefit plans 35,973 31,889 Other long-term liabilities 33,914 25,209 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,145 620 Total equity 1,209,148 1,070,134 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,728,122 $ 1,694,201





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 194,734 $ 188,811 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52,260 50,374 Non-cash lease expense 18,852 17,406 Share-based compensation 10,133 10,973 Other 10,259 7,291 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 19,150 (44,800 ) Inventory 48,176 (101,080 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (23,085 ) (12,283 ) Operating leases (18,874 ) (17,406 ) Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2,902 ) (355 ) Other 7,007 2,743 Net cash flows from operating activities 315,710 101,674 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (41,415 ) (41,903 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,494 6 Acquisitions and investments (34,831 ) (1,186 ) Other investing activities 463 9 Net cash flows from investing activities (74,289 ) (43,074 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt (115,529 ) 28,936 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9,193 3,859 Purchases of common stock (43,332 ) (40,490 ) Dividends paid (41,723 ) (36,991 ) Deferred payments for acquisitions (802 ) (3,786 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (192,193 ) (48,472 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (10,055 ) (4,874 ) Net change in cash and equivalents 39,173 5,254 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 45,790 40,536 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 84,963 $ 45,790

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

Net Sales For the Fourth Quarter United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated

Q4 2022 $171.0 $38.4 $46.0 $25.9 $281.3 $85.5 $148.9 ($26.3 ) $489.4 Q4 2023 $161.2 $46.6 $45.5 $26.3 $279.6 $65.7 $148.0 ($20.3 ) $473.0 Change ($9.8 ) $8.2 ($0.5 ) $0.4 ($1.7 ) ($19.8 ) ($0.9 ) $6.0 ($16.4 ) % Change -6 % 21 % -1 % 2 % -1 % -23 % -1 % -3 % Foreign currency translation ($0.1 ) ($6.9 ) ($5.8 ) ($0.1 ) ($12.9 ) $0.1 $0.0 ($12.8 ) % Change 0 % -18 % -13 % 0 % -5 % 0 % 0 % -3 % Volume/Price ($9.7 ) $15.1 $5.3 $0.5 $11.2 ($19.9 ) ($0.9 ) $6.0 ($3.6 ) % Change -6 % 39 % 12 % 2 % 4 % -23 % -1 % -23 % -1 %





Net Sales For the Full Year

United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia

Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific

Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims

Consolidated FY 2022 $712.9 $159.3 $192.8 $92.5 $1,157.5 $334.1 $668.1 ($116.0 ) $2,043.7 FY 2023 $744.4 $174.2 $198.3 $86.8 $1,203.7 $296.5 $673.3 ($108.4 ) $2,065.1 Change $31.5 $14.9 $5.5 ($5.7 ) $46.2 ($37.6 ) $5.2 $7.6 $21.4 % Change 4 % 9 % 3 % -6 % 4 % -11 % 1 % 1 % Foreign currency translation ($3.3 ) ($22.1 ) ($23.6 ) ($3.3 ) ($52.3 ) ($0.8 ) $0.0 ($53.1 ) % Change 0 % -14 % -12 % -4 % -5 % 0 % 0 % -3 % Volume/Price $34.8 $37.0 $29.1 ($2.4 ) $98.5 ($36.8 ) $5.2 $7.6 $74.5 % Change 5 % 23 % 15 % -3 % 9 % -11 % 1 % -7 % 4 %

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

