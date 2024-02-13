Melissa GovCloud Address Suite Expertly Serves the Data Needs of State/Federal Agencies

As FedRAMP®-authorized address data resource and Esri partner, Melissa offers clean, enhanced address data optimized with GIS technology

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, today highlighted its value to state and federal agencies seeking data tools and services. As an authorized provider of global address verification capabilities in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), Melissa powers an advantage for agencies seeking cloud-based tools to standardize, validate, verify, and enhance the people data on which government operations rely. The company’s partnership with Esri, global leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, further ensures address data is seamlessly location-optimized.



“Melissa is a longtime provider of clean, enhanced address data to public sector agencies, backed by unmatched geospatial intelligence through our partnership with Esri,” said Bud Walker, vice president enterprise sales and strategy, Melissa. “Our FedRAMP-authorized status ensures that our data tools and services are also validated to FedRAMP’s secure, standardized cloud platform – making it easier than ever for government users to tap into our global address verification tools and services for analytics, mapping, and more.”

Melissa’s public sector data tools are accessible via its GovCloud Address Suite, used to validate and verify global addresses, geocode (latitude/longitude coordinates associated with a postal address), and enable USPS® NCOALink® processing for U.S. addresses, identifying and updating addresses of constituents that have moved within the last 48 months. Competitive GSA pricing ensures federal customers receive the best value. Melissa’s tools also meet a long list of cloud, industry, and postal compliance certifications , underscoring the company’s commitment to security and quality, and its deep experience in protecting and managing personally identifiable information (PII).

Highly proven over four decades, Melissa’s tools feature national change of address (NCOA) capabilities, proprietary address engine and advanced correction techniques, multisourced reference data, and unique address key technology. Click here to learn more about the capabilities of GovCloud Address Suite. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

